Vanessa Hudgens Was Giving Corpse Bride Vibes During Her Spooky Bachelorette Party, Including Sarah Hyland And Alexandra Shipp

As Vanessa Hudgens and MLB baseball player Cole Tucker get ready to soon say “I do,” the High School Musical star just went untraditional with a pre-wedding tradition in the most on-brand way. Over the years, Hudgens has made it known how much she loves the Halloween holiday, so now that she’s revealed how she celebrated her bachelorette party alongside fellow famous friends like Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp, we’re not surprised she took some spooky inspiration.

Hudgens has been fully embracing her favorite time of year, as per usual, on her social media, and that carried over into her bride celebrations. Here’s how the actress unveiled her bridal party and their latest festivities:

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) A photo posted by on

The Queen of Halloween, who went all out on a Black Swan costume and a Spider-Man pole dancing routine this time of year in 2022, celebrated her bachelorette spooky style! Hudgens is giving Corpse Bride vibes with a gorgeous white gown, starry headdress and flowing veil. In the Instagram post, she posed alongside her crew of best friends, who were absolutely serving in coordinating black fits.

From left to right, Hudgens' bridal party seems to consist of Morgan Marcell (whom she worked with on Rent: Live), Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, Hailey Lavelle (who is not in the business), Hudgens’ fellow Tick, Tick… Boom! cast mate Alexandra Shipp, Laura New (who served as a choreographer on Hudgens’ latest movie Downtown Owl) and her younger sister, Stella Hudgens. Check out the squad going out on the town:

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) A photo posted by on

This bridal party committed to an aesthetic and they look absolutely stunning! I can assure you that they were turning heads that night. Take a look at more photos of Hudgens gorgeous look:

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) A photo posted by on

The veil beautifully has her and her soon-to-be husband’s initials written in white. On the particular post, Cole Tucker commented with an infinity symbol to show his mutual excitement about the upcoming affair. Now Hudgens' recent posts has fans questioning whether Hudgens is already a married woman and these are her wedding photos, but her husband would need to be in the photos if it was! Plus, a couple days prior to the photo dump, Hudgens shared this video about her bachelorette weekend in Aspen, Colorado that included a sneak peek of the iconic black and white outfits.

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) A photo posted by on

Hudgens was wearing white all weekend as she partied with her best friends, and it looks like it was so much fun! You gotta love when brides inject their own personality in their wedding celebrations, and this party look was an absolute serve. Now we’ll have to wait and find out if she gets married on Halloween!