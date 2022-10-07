Vanessa Hudgens Is Living Her Best Life With Spider-Man-Themed Pole Dancing Routine

We already knew Vanessa Hudgens had moves since she got her start in the High School Musical movies on Disney Channel, but did you know Vanessa Hudgens knows her way around a pole too? Pole dancing has become a popular form of dance exercise as of late for many, including for Hudgens, who took up the hobby during lockdown with Zoom lessons. Recently she even showed them off with a Spider-Man-themed dance routine.

Hudgens is a massive fan of all things Halloween and dressing up, she is often more active on her Instagram over spooky season to show her latest costumes. In a new post, she shared a fun video of her dancing to Michael Bublé's cover of the Spider-Man theme song, and she looks like she’s having the time of her life.

The Princess Switch actress captioned the post with only “NERD” as other celebrities responded. Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, who is a good friend of hers, said “I can’t take how cute this is,” whilst fellow former child star Keke Palmer responded with a ton of laughing-crying emojis, and Paris Hilton dropped some heart eyes.

Hudgens previously revealed that when COVID-19 hit and we were all bored at home, she signed up for a pole dancing class online, which was “no joke” for the actress, via The Reporter . She said that she got “lots of bruises” while learning how to do routines on the pole. Vanessa Hudgens also met her boyfriend, baseball player Cole Tucker, in a Zoom meditation group. The actress' decision to branch out online certainly worked in her favor, as the couple is still together nearly two years after they were first spotted together.

Funny enough, the actress, who was recently a voice in Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic Netflix special , shared that her first FaceTime with Cole Tucker was in a Spider-Woman costume, making the whole getup perhaps pretty important and memorable for the actress. I have no clue when the video was filmed, but the post seems to be part of Hudgens’ spooky batch of posts for the Halloween season.

Around the same time as the video, it was announced that Hudgens will star in an unscripted spooky movie called Dead Hot: Season of the Witch, per Variety . The movie will document the actress’ journey to Salem, Massachusetts with her best friend GG Magree to learn about witches, ghost hunting, and the spirit world. It should also be noted Hudgens has said before that she believes she can communicate with ghosts .

Along with Entergalactic recently being released, which can be watched with a Netflix subscription , Vanessa Hudgens has a host of recent movies on the streaming site, including the critically-acclaimed musical Tick, Tick Boom! which she made with Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, and the three Princess Switch movies . While the actress is not in the High School Musical reunion lineup , here’s hoping she gets a cameo.

Hudgens has so much going on for her, no wonder she’s doing spider moves on a pole, ya know?