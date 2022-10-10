Video Of Margot Robbie Sweetly Admitting Her Husband Is A Real-Life Slytherin Goes Viral

By the time the eight Harry Potter movies were made I’m fairly certain that every actor in the U.K. had been cast to play a role. The franchise was full of stars over its decade of production and several of the actors who were not household names when the franchise began became so because of it. Even Margot Robbie’s husband was apparently in some of the films, though you’d be forgiven for missing him. But hearing Robbie talk about him is something you won’t want to miss.

A clip of Margot Robbie from a previous appearance on The Graham Norton Show recently got a viral boost on Instagram and Facebook. It shows Robbie talking about the fact that her husband, film producer Tom Ackerly, was actually an extra in the Harry Potter franchise. He appears in the first three films in the series, playing a member of the Slytherin house. Robbie describes his biggest moment, getting shoved out of the way by Tom Felton’s Draco in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

A post shared by everything 📺 related! (@onscreenclips) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Margot Robbie is apparently quite the Harry Potter fan, as she jokes that, had she known her husband was in the movies, she would have married him sooner. It’s a great clip because, while Robbie does have some fun with the fact that her husband was only an extra, she is clearly bragging a bit that he was in the Harry Potter movies. She appears to be legitimately thrilled with this fact and it’s just adorable.

After his brief stint as a child actor, Tom Ackerly moved to jobs behind the camera, starting with simple runner jobs before moving up to become an assistant director. It was as the third assistant director on the 2015 film Suite Française that Ackerly met Margot Robbie. The pair started dating then, and were married by the end of 2016.

Since marrying Robbie, Ackerly has shifted to becoming a producer. He co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment with his wife, and the two have produced films that Robbie has starred in, such as I, Tonya, as well as other projects, including Oscar winner Promising Young Woman.

The company is co-producing Robbie’s upcoming movie based on Barbie as well as an announced film based on Disneyland’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster. No star is officially attached to that movie, so seeing Robbie join the production is possible. She's also been previously attached to another theme park attraction film, an in development project in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

So often with big stars we focus on the relationships that appear to be in trouble but it’s nice to just see people in love. Watching Margot Robbie talk about her husband is just adorable.