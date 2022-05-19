Vin Diesel Shares Fast X Video With A Shirtless Jason Momoa, Because Family

The Fast & Furious franchise has become one of the biggest global box office success stories, and while we just experienced F9 less than a year ago, the “family” is back already filming Fast X. In addition to most of the cast of the previous films returning, including the recent announcement that Scott Eastwood will be back , a few new faces will also be joining the new movie, and Jason Momoa is clearly already one of the family.

In a new video on Instagram we see Vin Diesel and a shirtless Jason Momoa hanging out together. Momoa is seemingly getting some sun on the hood of what will be his character's car on Fast X. It seems the two are getting ready to get to work on one of the movie’s big action sequences, and Momoa is clearly very excited.

What Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa will be doing in this action sequence we don’t know, but more than likely one of them will be chasing the other, as we know Momoa’s character will be one of the film’s villains . This will put these two on opposite sides, which is maybe too bad, since clearly they’re having a lot of fun together.

Jason Momoa has been sharing a lot of his Fast X adventures on his own social media as well. He’s clearly loving being part of this new movie, though it seems that up to this point he hasn’t actually filmed any scenes with Vin Diesel.

Jason Momoa is just one of the new members of the cast of Fast X . While the main franchise has already had nine instalments, which have included some major names already, there are apparently still a lot of people looking to come on board. In addition to Momoa, Brie Larson will be joining Fast X in a role that Vin Diesel calls “timeless and amazing.”

Fast X did hit a minor stumbling block recently when longtime franchise director Justin Lin announced he was leaving the film. Louis Leterrier has now taken on directorial duties . He previously helmed The Transporter and 2010’s Clash of the Titans remake. The exact reason for the “creative differences” that led to Lin’s exit from Fast X are unclear, though some reports claim that the differences were between Lin and fellow producer Vin Diesel.

But of course, the fun will not end here. Fast X is only part of what is expected to be the finale of the franchise, with a second movie set to come out after this one, that will essentially act as a “Part Two” of this new movie. That would seem to indicate that Fast X may not end with the family sitting around the table drinking Coronas.