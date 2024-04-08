Viral TikTok Shows Bill Murray, Paul Rudd And More Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Stars Adorably Give Kid Advice On Dealing With Ghosts

As the 2024 movie schedule moves forward, there’s still plenty of time to bust some ghosts in theaters. The recently released Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire continues the 40-year-old franchise originated by Ivan Reitman’s original classic. As a result, it also feels like the prime time to give some advice to the next generation of ghostbusters and seekers of the paranormal. And that’s just what cast members like Bill Murray and Paul Rudd did during a premiere event that’s going viral on TikTok.

Through interviews on the red carpet of Frozen Empire, both of the two aforementioned actors were being helpful mentors for a potential future Ghostbuster of the world. And, as you’ll see below, there’s even appearances by co-stars Patton Oswalt and Ernie Hudson that only further liven things up. Check out the stars being incredibly sweet and giving out advice to one lucky kid:

There’s quite a bit to unpack from watching this video of well-meaning wisdom, which honestly seems warmer than the critical reactions to Frozen Empire . Both Paul Rudd and Bill Murray are obviously the bigger jokesters of this group, providing some fun stories about spectral encounters they’ve engaged in. And, in those particular instances, there’s an importance on kindness and polite reaction that’s voiced in their recollections.

Meanwhile, I find it hard to believe that Patton Oswalt is actively avoided by ghosts. Given that he's someone who has literally helped publish three years worth of a Halloween-themed short story collection known as “The Ghost Box,” I’m not ready to believe that the supernatural doesn’t interact with the Ratatouille legend. Unless supernatural entities are prone to being starstruck; in which case I can totally see that.

But perhaps the most awesome chat in this reel has to be the one between the young reporter from Recess Therapy and franchise OG Ernie Hudson. Despite Hudson’s complicated Ghostbusters history , the man is extremely gracious about both his past and present experiences with the series, and he’s not afraid to speak at length on either. So to see him tell the young man in front of him that he looks like a future Ghostbuster is extremely heartwarming, especially after 2021's Afterlife gave Winston Zeddemore the character upgrade he so richly deserved.

While we wait to see if a third Ghostbusters legacy-quel gets the greenlight, future applicants for the world of paranormal investigation definitely do need to apply. And, with the Frozen Empire cast dishing out this advice, the crucial first steps are just waiting to be taken by any and all aspiring heroes. (Also, any friendly ghost up for a friendly chat, please contact Patton Oswalt, as the dude’s a good hang.)

You can head to a theater near you to see what this legacy franchise has up its sleeve this time around, but feel free to check out our Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire review if you want more of a taste of what to expect. Also, if you have a Hulu subscription with the Live TV add-on, you can also revisit Afterlife, as it's currently showing and streaming through FX.