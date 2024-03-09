Margot Robbie’s Stylist Explains How Her Various Barbie-Centric Outfits Were Arranged For The Press Tour, And I’m Tired Just Thinking About This

Margot Robbie is a classic beauty with her flowy blonde hair, blue twinkly eyes and a wide and bright smile. Not only was she the perfect actress to embody the character of Barbie for Greta Gerwig’s movie, but she was also the right one to start the fashion trend of Barbiecore for the film’s press tour. While Robbie looked flawless wearing the Mattel Inc. doll’s popular fashions, her stylist explains how her various outfits were arranged for the press tour. Fair warning, it was a very exhaustive process, and I'm tired just thinking about it.

The stylist responsible for putting Margot Robbie’s Barbie-inspired outfits together was Andrew Mukamal, and he absolutely crushed it. But, as he told People , the process was anything but easy. Apparently, ahead of the tour, he, his team and the actress herself had a 10-hour session, during which she tried on multiple dresses:

I had a board where every city was mapped out. We knew exactly which looks, which Barbies and which references were archival, and everything was very specific for each destination. That day, I had a huge studio in New York filled with everything Barbie and pink and fluffy and glittery that you could ever imagine. Margot and I marathoned through 50 or 60 outfits, and every 30 minutes, one of the brands would come and [help] tailor the outfit that I had been working on for months already.

Just when you thought Margot Robbie having to have 30 outfit changes for Barbie was exhausting, you learn about going through 50 or 60 outfits for the press tour. It’s almost like the Australian actress had to be almost like a doll, having to have a wide range of looks. With all of that traveling Robbie had to do, Andrew Mukamal mentioned having to pack those outfits for the Golden Globe nominee in two to four suitcases per trip. And, by the end of the tour, Mukamai became a packing expert, and his efforts should be commended.

Sometimes the only Barbie cast member to bust out Barbiecore , Margot Robbie’s press tour began in Los Angeles back in June 2023. She was glowing head to toe in a hot pink mini dress with white polka dots and cut-out halter neck. She looked so perfect, you’d think you were staring right at Ruth Handler’s creation when you saw her. Then, she completely outdid herself at the Euro premiere by wearing a custom-designed Vivienne Westwood inspired by 1960s “Enchanted Evening” version of the doll.

Other premiere fashions were inspired by the doll's outfits. That included a dress similar to the swimsuit worn by the first version of the toy at the Australian premiere. The star also channeled the “Day-to-Night” doll for the Seoul premiere. Another iconic look of The Wolf of Wall Street actress was seen at the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards, which served as a tribute to the “Black Magic” doll, which had an all-Black Prada dress.

By December 2023, Margot Robbie’s glowing fashion trend hadn't ended, as she brought back Barbiecore while with co-stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera at the release of the Faber & Faber-published screenplay book for the film. Though everyone else in attendance wore black and white, she truly embodied the color that was so prevalent in Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated flick.

Once the press tour was over , though, the I, Tonya star seemingly realized she wouldn’t have to keep wearing pink anymore. But, of course, that ended up not being true, as Margot Robbie wore a fun pink dress at the Golden Globes . Since she's attending the Oscars this year, I’ll be curious to see if she’ll represent her movie by rocking out the pink couture once again. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if she did.