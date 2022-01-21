Wait, Could Idris Elba Actually Replace Daniel Craig As James Bond?

The search for the next James Bond has been heating up in recent months with tons of UK actors becoming contenders. But there’s always been one name in the mix of this hot debate. For years, Eon Productions and Idris Elba have been playing a game of “is-he-or-won’t-he” when it comes to being Daniel Craig’s successor. Fans have been itching for The Suicide Squad star to take over for Craig since No Time to Die was announced. It’s never been confirmed or denied whether he’ll succeed the No Time to Die star. So after years of speculation, could Elba be Craig’s true successor as James Bond?

Daniel Craig went out on a high note with No Time to Die. Even before his swan song premiered, multiple names like Bridgeton’s Rege-Jean Page, Henry Golding, and Tom Hardy were floating around. But Elba has remained a constant presence in the Bond ether. His name came up again when Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were interviewed by Deadline. Idris Elba was equated to Craig’s predecessor Pierce Brosnan as he was also a fan-favorite before his Bond tenure. Broccoli commented about the possibility of Idris Elba becoming the international spy.

Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor. And, you know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat. I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to -- well, we've all been able to, savor, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.

At least Elba is still in contention for the coveted role. It was always a little awkward speaking on Daniel Craig’s replacement as talks began before his last Bond film premiered. Even when Craig was announced as James Bond, the Harder They Fall star was brought up as Brosnan’s successor. Some fans have been rooting for him to become the first Black 007 for years. The only question at this point is… does the actor want to take on the role?

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star has expressed a desire to create his legacy character rather than become James Bond. It seemed more evident by Elba announcing a film centered around his most notable character John Luther. But Broccoli’s words fell in line with rumors of Idris Elba introducing a new character to the Bond world. Whether he is the suave spy or a villain, viewers want to see him become part of the franchise in some way.

But the Bond producers don’t seem to be in a hurry to find the next person to fill Daniel Craig’s top-notch tuxedo. While you wait for the big announcement, you can stream No Time to Die on Prime Video.