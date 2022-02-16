Wait, Did Disney Already Spoil How Marvel's Howard The Duck Will Return Next?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting to be a crowded place. New characters continue to be added in one movie or TV series after another and Marvel is churning out content faster than ever before thanks to adding Disney+ to the mix. There are a lot of upcoming Marvel series . With so many characters to juggle it would be easy to see some forgotten about or sidelined, but if you’re hoping for more Howard the Duck in the MCU , you might be getting him sooner than you think, and in a surprising place. A new magazine with ties to Disney is claiming Howard will appear in the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+.

Fans of the MCU Howard the Duck were likely expecting to see him again down the road. The character was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and Howard appears again in a brief cameo early in the sequel. James Gunn clearly likes the character and one would expect Howard will appear , however briefly, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However the newest issue of France’s Piscou Magazine ( via @tuttiquantinoob \), a children’s magazine that licenses Disney characters and contains lots of Disney info, is apparently teasing that Howard the Duck will appear in some capacity in the new She-Hulk series.

The bit is very vague as to how this will allegedly happen, and all it is claiming are that the new series could contain Howard the Duck related surprises, but since the magazine in question, while not published by Disney, has an official connection to the company, it has some degree of authority.

And She-Hulk isn’t actually that strange a place to find Howard the Duck. The two characters did cross paths in the ‘80s when Steve Gerber, the creator of Howard, wrote several issues of The Sensational She-Hulk and brought Howard into the story. The fact that the two characters are linked could mean that we could get another Howard the Duck cameo or even just a simple easter egg as a way to reference the connection.

Of course, it’s equally possible that Howard the Duck could end up being a bigger part of the story in She-Hulk. At various points in the comics She-Hulkr has been absolutely Deadpool-like when it comes to breaking the fourth wall and being funny. We’ve only seen the smallest part of the show in promos so what we actually know about She-Hulk is limited and while it looks to be largely playing things straight, it’s possible there’s more going on.