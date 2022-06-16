Wait, Did Zendaya Address Those Pregnancy Rumors That Rolled Around The Internet?

One of the major draws of being in the public eye is when rumors circulate about you. You’re just trying to go to work and live your life like everyone else. But it only takes one person to start a rumor and thousands of people to spread it to become viral. Zendaya has something to say about being the object of the rumor mill that speculates that the Euphoria star was pregnant.

Zendaya, who's been officially dating her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland , has had rumors circulating on Twitter that this Emmy Award-winning actress could be pregnant. Well, Zendaya stated on her Instagram story that it’s because of these made-up rumors that she stays away from Twitter.

See now, this is why I stay off Twitter…Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.

These words definitely indicate that Zendaya is not pregnant. This wouldn’t be the first time this 25-year-old star has been the subject of rumors. When she and Tom Holland were in the middle of working on Spider-Man: No Way Home, there was a rumor that she and her web-slinging co-star were dating after talking about being “close” with her co-stars . Then as the Uncharted actor continued to send his love to Zendaya , those rumors kept getting stronger. In this case, the rumors ended up being true as the young couple eventually came out as being romantically involved with each other.

The rumors of Zendaya being pregnant got started because of a new trend circulating on TikTok called “Krissed” when a person makes up a rumored headline in a video to attract viewers. However, the person watching ends up being tricked when the video is actually a clip of Kris Jenner. This is similar to another video trend called RickRolled when a scandalous video title makes you click the video only to be fooled that it’s a music video of Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up. Despite the “Krissed” videos being 100% fake, that still doesn’t stop people from spreading these rumors around the Twitter-sphere.

Here’s something that is true about Zendaya that she also revealed on her Instagram story- she’s in the middle of filming the upcoming sports drama Challengers. Directed by Call Me By Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino, this film is about three childhood tennis players competing in a tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner. Looks like we’ll be seeing Zendaya blow everyone away with her tennis skills.

As Tom Holland once addressed the importance of love and privacy as a celebrity , people need to realize that celebrities are people too. It would be a great wish if social media users learned not to spread things about a celebrity that hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Be prepared to add Challengers to your watchlist and watch Zendaya smash it on the tennis court on August 11, 2023.