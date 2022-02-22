Wait, Has Jamie Lee Curtis Already Wrapped Her Halloween Ends Role?

With the horror genre in the midst of a renaissance, some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters thanks to new sequels. 2018’s Halloween helped to contribute to this trend, with two more sequels promptly ordered by Blumhouse. But has Jamie Lee Curtis already wrapped her role in Halloween Ends?

Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the most legendary scream queens of all time, with Halloween Ends marking her whopping eighth appearance as Laurie Strode. While her role was smaller in Kills due to Laurie’s injuries, fans can’t wait to see her return and get some vengeance opposite Michael Myers. Curtis has been sharing updates from the set , and the latest one seems to hint that she might have already wrapped her role. Check it out below,

Well, color me intrigued. While providing some intriguing photos from the set of Halloween Ends, she seems to be saying goodbye to the franchise as a whole. Because while filming, editing, and promotion are yet to come, Jamie Lee Curtis not-so-subtly hints that she already wrapped her role in the slasher.

The above post comes to us from the personal Instagram of Jamie Lee Curtis, which has an impressive 3.9 million followers. She’s known for sharing awesome sneak peeks from the set on the social media platform, and for being Halloween’s star and biggest cheerleader. And now she’s marking the “bittersweet” feeling of wrapping her role in Halloween Ends. She wrapped production on Halloween Kills similarly early , but hopefully her role will be bigger in the upcoming threequel.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ caption in the post shows how much the Halloween franchise continues to mean to the acclaimed star, and what it was like working on the recent trilogy. She thanks the studios involved, as well as her co-stars and collaborators like Judy Greer and Kyle Richards. And the images themselves are sure to pique the interest of hardcore fans out there.

The first photo shared features none other than Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards, who will return as Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Ends. Since she didn’t actually share any scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis in Kills, fans can’t wait to see their characters reunite on the big screen. We also see director David Gordon Green hard at work, and some great shots of Allyson actress Andi Matichak.