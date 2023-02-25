Watch A Hilarious Compilation Of Taika Waititi Being Scared By Rita Ora

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora may just be the cutest couple ever. They have been together for two years and always seem to be up to some new shenanigans. While often private, they sometimes give fans a brief glimpse into their personal life as a married couple. This Valentine’s Day, Waititi celebrated the occasion with a compilation video of Ora scaring him, and the results are perfectly and fittingly hilarious.

The JoJo Rabbit director and the singer always find new ways to honor their love. Whether it’s iconic red carpet moments, or symbolic tattoos, this couple has shown again and again that they are solid, and here to stay. The Valentine’s compilation proves just that, and it includes some fun jump scares and other silly moments. You can check out the video from Waititi’s Twitter below:

Love is scary. Happy Valentine's Day to my favourite tormentor. ❤️😱💀 pic.twitter.com/u7MUDOOHZPFebruary 15, 2023 See more

These two make an adorable team, have incredible chemistry, and they seem to share a great sense of humor. The duo was electric hosting MTV’s European Music Awards, showing their love is palpable both on screen and off. The two are both definitely romantics as well. They secretly got married last year in a private ceremony, and Ora was graced with a gorgeous emerald sparkler to mark the occasion. We seriously can’t get enough of them and if this compilation is any indicator, they certainly love to have fun together, and we love to see it.

The two were first romantically linked in April 2021 after first meeting in 2018. Rumors swirled for months, and some thought the two were in a throuple with actress Tessa Thompson, after compromising photos by the paparazzi were published in July of 2021. However that rumor didn't seem to shake the couple, and they made their red carpet debut as a duo later that year. They were married in August, and confirmed their marital status back in January of 2023.

Waititi and Ora aren’t the only couple that loves pranking each other. Chris Evans posted a similar compilation video of him and his girlfriend Alba Baptista scaring each other around the house back in January. In addition, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively always are poking fun at each other, and traditionally post hilarious birthday shout-outs for each other. It seems like Ora definitely has the upper hand in the prank war with Waititi, though. Maybe he’ll get her back eventually.

You can check out Taika Waititi’s latest directorial feat, Thor: Love and Thunder with a Disney+ subscription, along with Thor: Ragnarok, which he also helmed. In addition, Rita Ora’s latest single “You Only Love Me” is currently available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music (opens in new tab), and her album is on the way. For more information on other projects hitting streaming and cinemas in the near future, make sure to consult CinemaBlend’s 2023 movie release schedule.