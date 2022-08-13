Wait, Did Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Secretly Get Married?

When he hasn’t been directing Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder or playing Blackbeard in front of the camera, Taika Waititi has been spending his time with Rita Ora. The New Zealand-born filmmaker has been dating the singer for well over a year now, and they’ve only seemed to be getting closer as of late. Now, a new report is sure to have many wondering if they’ve taken the next step. That’s right, a story is claiming that Waititi and Ora were secretly married.

The report suggests that Taika Waititi and Rita Ora recently wed in London. This comes from one of The Sun UK’s sources, who claims that the “Carry On” performer will now go by the surname Waititi-Ora. The same source also shared details on the alleged wedding ceremony and, based on the claims, the event was a joyous occasion:

It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.

This purported union has yet to be formally confirmed by the stars themselves, but there’s apparently evidence that backs up the news. Per The Sun, the MTV Video Music Award winner posted a photo of her partner this past weekend, which showed him partaking in a glass of wine that was sent to them by Cameron Diaz. While the caption covered up his ring finger, another photo shared by the songstress’ sister dropped a snapshot from the same outing, and the pic seemed to show the director sporting a silver ring on his left hand.

The 31-year-old Rita Ora and the 46-year-old Taika Waititi were reportedly friends before they began dating in 2021. This past Valentine’s Day, Waititi posted a tribute to his girlfriend and included a photo they took together four years earlier. Since getting romantic, the two have more than captured the public’s attention. From their red carpet outings to Waititi even wrangling wind for one of his lady’s photoshoots, the two have had more than a few notable moments in the public eye.

They really made headlines last year when they were spotted getting cozy with Thor star Tessa Thompson. This prompted some to believe that Waititi, Ora and Thompson were a throuple . Eventually, Waititi waved off the throuple rumors and said that he was “doing nothing wrong” during the viral meet-up.

Despite the buzz surrounding them, it’s said that Rita Ora has been aiming to keep things low key and will continue to do so now that she and her man are allegedly married. The Sun UK’s source added that Ora “is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible.” She’s also said to be back in the studio already, where she's reportedly working on her third studio album.

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi – who call himself the “laziest actor” – has been incredibly busy as of late. In addition to his work on Thor: Love and Thunder and Our Flag Mean Death (streamable with an HBO Max subscription ), he also lent his voice to space ranger recruit Mo Morrison in Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear. And at present, Waititi is working on a Star Wars movie and has been open about feeling like he’ll “never” please all of the fans with it.

He does seem to be making Rita Ora happy, though and, given how things have been going between the two of them, it’s very possible that they could now be man and wife. We’ll have to wait and see whether they confirm this for themselves and, if it’s true, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Oscar winner finds the funniest (and sweetest) possible way to reveal their nuptials.