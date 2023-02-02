After Secretly Marrying Taika Waititi, Rita Ora Just Showed Us Her Wedding Ring For The First Time
It's finally official!
We’ve been wondering for a while if Rita Ora and Taika Waititi secretly got married, and now, the singer confirmed their nuptials. The two spent over a year dating, and rumors about a wedding started swirling during the summer of 2022, well, it’s finally official following the pop star showing off her gorgeous emerald wedding ring for the first time.
As Rita Ora gushed about her husband and new music on The Tonight Show, she also revealed her ring for the first time, and let me tell you it’s stunning. The ring’s focal point is the massive emerald jewel at the center, it’s then circled in diamonds and the bands around the ring appear to also be encrusted with diamonds. As Ora explained, Waititi did a great job.
While the Thor: Ragnarok director did indeed do a great job, he didn’t pick out the ring all by himself. Ora explained that she may have helped guide her hubby in the right direction when it came to picking out the jewelry, saying:
Ora was glowing and absolutely thrilled to share the news, and she went into detail about how this new exciting chapter of her life has influenced her career. She also explained that her relationship with Waititi helped her feel inspired to write music.
Along with her ring, Ora’s music video for her single “You Only Love Me” features a wild wedding. All this love-inspired chatter and music is reminding me a lot of Jennifer Lopez’s music coming out soon, and how her album This Is Me…Then prophesied her future with Ben Affleck in a way. Although Ora and Waititi’s relationship does not have the history Bennifer has, however, they have made the headlines once because of a spicy relationship rumor.
When it comes to news surrounding Ora and Waititi there were rumors for a little while that the “Let You Love Me” singer and Jojo Rabbit director might have been in a throuple with Tessa Thompson. Other than that, it’s been all love from Ora and Waititi, and this new view of her gorgeous ring further verifies that these two are a true power couple, like Bennifer, in my opinion.
Along with the exciting news about their wedding, both the singer and director are already off to an exciting start in 2023. Ora rocked a see-through dress to celebrate the release of her single that's taking off. Plus, she also has a show on the 2023 TV schedule, as the animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight released its second season last month, and you can check it out with a Netflix subscription. Meanwhile, Waititi is as busy as ever, with a new movie called Next Goal Wins on the 2023 movie schedule, and lots of other projects in development.
While I’m so excited about the couple’s upcoming projects, right now I’m thrilled about this closeup look at Ora’s gorgeous ring, and a little peek into their status as a married couple. Hopefully, we'll get a bit more of it as they continue to release their projects.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.