After Secretly Marrying Taika Waititi, Rita Ora Just Showed Us Her Wedding Ring For The First Time

We’ve been wondering for a while if Rita Ora and Taika Waititi secretly got married , and now, the singer confirmed their nuptials. The two spent over a year dating, and rumors about a wedding started swirling during the summer of 2022, well, it’s finally official following the pop star showing off her gorgeous emerald wedding ring for the first time.

As Rita Ora gushed about her husband and new music on The Tonight Show , she also revealed her ring for the first time, and let me tell you it’s stunning. The ring’s focal point is the massive emerald jewel at the center, it’s then circled in diamonds and the bands around the ring appear to also be encrusted with diamonds. As Ora explained, Waititi did a great job.

(Image credit: NBC)

While the Thor: Ragnarok director did indeed do a great job, he didn’t pick out the ring all by himself. Ora explained that she may have helped guide her hubby in the right direction when it came to picking out the jewelry, saying:

I just think like when you know what you want, and I felt like I really knew that I wanted to be with this person, I just wanted it to feel really right. So, I may have taken him to the shop, and I may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted.

Ora was glowing and absolutely thrilled to share the news, and she went into detail about how this new exciting chapter of her life has influenced her career. She also explained that her relationship with Waititi helped her feel inspired to write music.

That’s what I wrote all my feelings about. It’s nice to capture the moment. So, I feel like this is more than just music, it’s like a moment in life for me.

Along with her ring, Ora’s music video for her single “You Only Love Me” features a wild wedding. All this love-inspired chatter and music is reminding me a lot of Jennifer Lopez’s music coming out soon, and how her album This Is Me…Then prophesied her future with Ben Affleck in a way. Although Ora and Waititi’s relationship does not have the history Bennifer has, however, they have made the headlines once because of a spicy relationship rumor.

When it comes to news surrounding Ora and Waititi there were rumors for a little while that the “Let You Love Me” singer and Jojo Rabbit director might have been in a throuple with Tessa Thompson . Other than that, it’s been all love from Ora and Waititi , and this new view of her gorgeous ring further verifies that these two are a true power couple, like Bennifer, in my opinion.

Along with the exciting news about their wedding, both the singer and director are already off to an exciting start in 2023. Ora rocked a see-through dress to celebrate the release of her single that's taking off. Plus, she also has a show on the 2023 TV schedule , as the animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight released its second season last month, and you can check it out with a Netflix subscription . Meanwhile, Waititi is as busy as ever, with a new movie called Next Goal Wins on the 2023 movie schedule , and lots of other projects in development.

While I’m so excited about the couple’s upcoming projects, right now I’m thrilled about this closeup look at Ora’s gorgeous ring, and a little peek into their status as a married couple. Hopefully, we'll get a bit more of it as they continue to release their projects.