Watch Jack Black Sing A School Of Rock Song For A Sick Kid (And Bring Your Tissues)

It can't be denied that one of Jack Black’s best movies is School of Rock. It was a comedy film for adults and children and many still cherish it almost 20 years later. The 53-year-old actor himself still seems to have plenty of love for the music-infused flick. Black himself still seems to have great love for the film, and he sweetly shared that affection when he sang one of its songs to a sick kid. (You're going to need tissues for this one.)

School of Rock delivered some A+ tracks and easily possesses one of the best film soundtracks from the early 2000s. One can only imagine how crazy it would be to hear one of those tunes up close and personal. Well, Upworthy shared a video clip on Instagram , and it showed Jack Black singing "In the End of Time" to a delighted-looking fan. I dare you not to grab a box of tissues as you watch this sentimental video below:

According to Variety , the Jumanji star met a the young man, 15-year-old Abraham (who has the rare Pearson syndrome), at Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care. Every year, Jack Black hosts the fundraising event, which raises funds for child hospice programs in Southern California and, for this event, Abraham's mom arranged for the child to meet the actor.

In the video, the Shallow Hal actor meets the teen, who tells him that he’s a big fan of School of Rock and that his favorite song from the movie is "In the End of Time." The star was so moved by the sentiment that he kneeled down, held the young man's hand, and sang the song to him in his unique Dewey Finn fashion. The video has since gone viral, earning 1.5 million views on Twitter in a single day, and it currently has over 76,000 likes on Instagram.

This sweet video shows that Jack Black will never tires of one of his most memorable movies. He’s said that School of Rock still holds ground after nearly twenty years because of the bond his character develops with the students he teaches rock music to. It was the type of funny that you could find “believable.” This comedic actor was originally set to join School of Rock 2 , but the sequel didn't end up happening . (The closest thing we got to that was a a School of Rock TV show that aired on Nickelodeon and featured an all-new cast.

As for what the star is up to now, he's set to voice Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. You can also find him playing DJ Wolfman Jack in the upcoming movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. He's also set to return to voice Po, another iconic character of his, in Kung Fu Panda 4, which is to be released in 2024. The star certainly knows how to provide entertainment to all, but he really knows how to strike a chord with kids.

To that point, Abraham's mom told Variety that a week after Jack Black sang to her son, he son still couldn't stop talking about it. Black clearly made this boy’s day -- and ours too with this tissue-jerker of a viral video.