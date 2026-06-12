I Never Expected Taylor Swift To Quote John Dutton, But The Yellowstone Reference Was A+
Well, those are two names I never expected to see together.
I’m someone who watches all the best Yellowstone shows; I’m also a massive Swifite. For the entire time the modern Western has been around, I have never thought those two worlds would collide. However, they did when Taylor Swift quoted John Dutton during her Songwriters Hall of Fame speech, and I have to say, she did it in an A+ way.
This came up as Swift was giving advice to young artists. She spoke about prioritizing what they love and the balancing act songwriters have to maneuver that involves being emotionally vulnerable and having to deal with people being critical of that vulnerability. That’s what led to the Yellowstone quote, as the pop star said (via TSUpdating):
In other words, to quote Taylor Swift, “the haters gonna hate, hate, hate.” All jokes and her Kevin Costner impression aside, the “Shake It Off” singer explained that the way the Dutton family has to fight for their ranch and stand by what they have is not dissimilar to how she’s had to handle her career and the reception of it. Explaining that fruther, she said:
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
To keep up with what's currently going on in the Yellowstone universe, you need Paramount+. That's where you can stream episodes of Dutton Ranch, Marshals, 1923 and 1883.
While Taylor Swift is not fighting through brutal Yellowstone moments and protecting a ranch from people who want to take it, she does have to fiercely protect her work. Her efforts to re-record her albums and the fact that she eventually bought back her music prove that. She has also faced both adoration and criticism with grace.
During her speech, she explained that it’s important to stand with your work and protect it too, much like the Dutton family did until the very end of Yellowstone. To that point, the "Opalite" singer explained:
She went on to say that artists can extract the feedback from negativity that’s useful, and then leave the rest behind. Overall, the point she made was very poignant and relevant to musicians and songwriters. I also love that she did it by quoting Yellowstone, of all shows.
Now, I have to wonder if she’s watching Dutton Ranch with a Paramount+ subscription (new episodes drop on Fridays, by the way) or if she’s rewatched Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription. Based on the fact that she literally quoted John Dutton while making a very important speech, I don’t think it’s impossible. And overall, I love that she did all this too, because it led to a valuable and very creatively explained lesson about how songwriters have to handle their careers and people’s reception of them.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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