Watch Top Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller Dance With His Dog (Sadly Not Shirtless) For A Super Bowl Commercial

2022 was a big year for Miles Teller. After a five-year hiatus from film, the actor not only played Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw opposite Tom Cruise’s Peter Maverick in Top Gun: Maverick, he also starred with Chris Hemsworth in Netflix’s Spiderhead. Oh, and let’s not forget his role as The Godfather producer Al Ruddy in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer. So what does Teller have for store for us in 2023? For starters, dancing with his dog in a Super Bowl commercial, although he unfortunately didn’t go shirtless for it.

Miles Teller teamed with his wife Keleigh to do a Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light, where the two break out some of that beer and enjoy dancing with each other, and the dog, to the on-hold music while Keleigh waits to speak to someone from customer service. You can watch the fun that unfolds for yourself thanks to Keleigh Teller sharing the Bud Light commercial on TikTok:

The Super Bowl isn’t happening for another nine days, but these days it’s become common for companies to release their big commercials for the annual football event long beforehand, like Steve Martin calling Ben Stiller a “nepo baby” in a Pespi ad (not that everyone is pleased about these soft releases). Bud Light decided to get in on the early promotion too, so now you can enjoy Miles and Keleigh Teller making an enjoyable experience out of something that’s usually boring, and even brought their French bulldog. The pup, however, had to forgo partaking in Bud Light for obvious reasons.

It’s hard to say if this Bud Light ad will go as viral as Miles Teller’s shirtless dance from Top Gun: Maverick’s beach football scene is hard to say, but for the actor’s fans out there, this is a nice treat while we wait for his next project. Although Spiderhead was met with mixed reviews upon being delivered to Netflix subscribers, Maverick was a critical and commercial powerhouse, ranking in the latter category as the highest-grossing movie in 2022 with its $1.489 billion haul. Maverick can now be streamed by those with a Paramount+ subscription.

Top Gun: Maverick (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Director: Joseph Kosinski

Writers: Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell

So now that he’s done flying in the skies with Tom Cruise (for now, on the off chance Top Gun 3 ever sees the light of day) and touting how Bud Light can improve have to stay on hold, what’s next for Miles Teller? Well, last August, he was in final negotiations to star in and executive produce a movie called The Gorge, which will be directed by Scott Derrickson and is described as “a high-action, genre-bending love story.” Also, more than half a decade ago, Teller voiced the lead character Gilbert in an animated movie called The Ark and the Aardvark, which still hasn’t been released.

Keep visiting CinemaBlend for more updates on Miles Teller’s career and news about the 2023 new movie releases. If you’re still in a Super Bowl commercial frame of mind, Anna Faris recently talked about how she went nearly nude for one of these ads.