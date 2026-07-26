We Spoke To James Marsden About How Playing Cyclops Is Different ‘27 Years Later’

James Marsden is finally stepping back into Cyclops’ visor in the 2026 movie schedule release of Avengers: Doomsday. This long-hoped-for reprisal comes three decades after Marsden first started playing Scott Summers for the original X-Men. The return brings plenty of nostalgia but, as he recently told us, not every part of suiting up feels exactly as it did the first time

CinemaBlend caught up with Marsden at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. Our own Jeff McCobb asked what felt most different about playing Cyclops again , along with what remained shockingly familiar. Marsden went straight for the easiest target: the passage of time. He explained:

Well, my body doesn’t feel the same. My body feels pretty different. I mean, I guess, 27 years later.

Our interviewer immediately jumped in to insist that the Jury Duty a-lister still looked the same, which earned a laugh and a grateful response from the actor. He accepted the compliment, though he was not about to pretend that wearing a superhero suit today feels identical to doing it in his twenties.

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His answer is funny because the Enchanted star remains one of those actors who, much like his Doomsday co-star Paul Rudd, seems to have negotiated unusually favorable terms with aging. Still, Cyclops is not exactly a forgiving role. The costume is tightly fitted, the posture is rigid and Scott Summers has traditionally carried himself as though relaxing his shoulders might trigger an international incident.