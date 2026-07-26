A WWE Star Hilariously Roasted The Lip Filler In Her Official Picture

If you needed another reminder of why WWE fans love Paige so much, the superstar offered it on social media last night. A fan reached out to talk about how good the recently returned former champion looked in her official render, but instead of just meekly accepting the praise, she hilariously roasted herself for going too hard on the lip filler.

Paige, of course, returned from a nine year absence earlier this year at WrestleMania to a thunderous ovation from the WWE faithful. She immediately won the Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside longtime friend Brie Bella, and the two just finished a roughly three month run with the straps.

Along the way, WWE updated their official website with a picture of the returning superstar, but according to Paige, it’s not one she would have chosen. It was taken awhile ago, and she can apparently tell because of how her face looks. Check out her hilarious response to the fan on X…

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This is an old photo though, you know how I know.. because THE LIP FILLER?? Why’d you guys not tell me I looked goofy as hell!!?

Paige definitely does not look goofy as hell in the render, but you can make up your own mind as to whether she was a little too aggressive with the lip filler. You can check out the official picture she’s referring to below…

(Image credit: WWE)

During Paige’s first run in WWE, she was way ahead of most of the other women in the ring and really helped push the division forward. That’s part of why fans really fell in love with her, but the other part was because of how honest, direct and relatable she has always been. She opens her mouth and tells you exactly what she’s thinking, regardless of whether that involves dunking on herself. That openness is a really likeable quality in her, and it makes fans want to root for her.