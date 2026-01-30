Wait, Did Vin Diesel Just Reveal The Final Fast And Furious Movie's Title?

We finally got some news about the last Fast and Furious film , and it's big. After quite a bit of waiting, Vin Diesel revealed the official release date for the franchise's finale, and he seemingly shared the title too.

Posting a photo of Paul Walker handing him a set of keys, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share this big update about the long-awaited final Fast and Furious movie . Writing about how these flicks have "defined us and become our legacy," the Dom actor closed out his update by revealing the movie's release date and what seems to be the title:

No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever. March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER

Well, there you have it. As we work through the 2026 movie schedule , it's been revealed that the eleventh movie in the Fast and Furious franchise is seemingly titled Fast Forever, and it will premiere a little over two years from now, on March 17, 2028.

Now, Fast X was released back in 2023, which means five years will have passed between it and Fast Forever. Back in 2024, Louis Leterrier, who directed the last movie, said he thought Fast 11 would come out in 2026 , to honor the 25-year anniversary of the franchise. However, in 2025, reports came out about alleged reasons why Fast Forever was in limbo . So, the release window for this movie had become a little unclear.

However, now it’s solidified. According to Vin Diesel, who is constantly hyping up the Fast movies, it will be released a little over two years from now.

This comes about seven months after Diesel said that the late Paul Walker's character Brian might return for the final Fast movie. According to the actor (via THR ), he said he'd make the film under the conditions that it brought the franchise back to LA, returned to "car culture," and reunited Dom and Brian.

Now, while it's unclear how exactly Brian will come back, we do know that the final Fast and Furious movie will be filmed in LA . Back in early 2025, amid the tragic LA wildfires, the Dom actor pledged that “Fast will finally return home.”

Considering The Fast and the Furious took place in LA, this feels like the perfect place to close out the story. And using the title Fast Forever feels perfect too. Diesel told the AP back in 2021 that “all good things should” come to an end, and he noted that this franchise’s conclusion felt like a “deserved” one. So, I’m sure they have something very special planned.

Now the wait is really on for Fast Forever, and as we learn more about it, we’ll keep you posted. However, if there’s one thing I know about all this, it’s that family is forever.