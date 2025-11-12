Shawn Levy's Sweet Birthday Message To Ryan Gosling Doubles As A Starfighter BTS Photo (And I Can't Stop Looking At One Detail)

There are major film franchises, and then there's the Star Wars movies. Generations were brought up on the galaxy far, far away, which has continued to expand thanks to both movies and TV shows streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Star Wars movie heading to theaters is Shawn Levy's Starfighter, and his recent birthday post for star Ryan Gosling also served as an intriguing BTS image.

Filming for Starfighter started in late August, and fans are eager for any information about the Ryan Gosling-led project. While we wait for the first footage, director Shawn Levy's post for the actor's birthday may offer a peek behind the movie's costumes. Namely, the gloves worn by the Notebook star. Check it out below, courtesy of the director's IG Story.

On top of being a cute photo of the two creatives, Star Wars fans are likely combing through the image for any indication of what's coming with Starfighter. It looks like we'll be seeing a bunch of scenes set on the water, as Levy's previous post of Ryan Gosling also sees him on the seas. I have to assume that whatever planet this is supposed to be is mostly covered in water.

Perhaps the most intriguing part about the above image is Gosling's gloves, which have also appeared in other set photos for Star Wars: Starfighter. They're pretty cool looking, and probably serve a specific function for the movie's mysterious protagonist. Are they for piloting, or for repairing his ship? Only time will tell.

Given how little we know about Starfighter, fans like me are looking for any clues about what to expect. Anticipation for the project is also buoyed by its stellar cast, with Gosling joined by the likes of Amy Adams, Jeffrey Wright, Mia Goth, and Matt Smith. Although the latter actor isn't expected to start filming until December.

The Star Wars franchise has been noticeably missing from theaters since the end of The Rise of Skywalker, with the franchise instead continuing to expand through live-action TV projects. But that's part of what makes Shawn Levy's forthcoming blockbuster so exciting, and why folks are chomping at the bit for more information and images.

The filmmaker has had a ton of success with genre work, including Stranger Things and Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke box office records upon its release. He's got a ton of good will among nerdy fans, so all eyes are on what he'll bring to Star Wars. Levy is crafting a standalone movie rather than one chapter in a larger trilogy, which should hopefully give him more creative freedom.

Star Wars: Starfighter is filming now and currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 28, 2027. Since its not part of the 2026 movie release list, fans might have to be patient while waiting for more information.