Ryan Reynolds Said He Didn't Want To Rush Into Deadpool 4, But Not So Fast

Deadpool & Wolverine broke box office records, but Ryan Reynolds has been publicly clear that he doesn’t want to rush Deadpool 4. The Just Friends star has stressed that the next chapter for the mouthiest antihero needs the right idea and reason to exist before returning in an upcoming Marvel movie. On paper, that sounds like a careful, artist-first approach. But behind the scenes, the IF actor may not have as much breathing room as it appears.

According to a recent deep-dive from Puck, Reynolds’ professional focus is allegedly being quietly pulled in multiple directions, even as studios would love nothing more than to get him back into red spandex as soon as possible. Sources say Reynolds is genuinely trying to balance family priorities and long-term career planning. Yet, reports suggest that Deadpool remains his most straightforward path back to the version of himself audiences love most.

The tension comes from Reynolds’ very public involvement in the legal and PR battle surrounding his wife, Blake Lively, and her sexual harassment complaint against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. E-mails and texts released through discovery have pulled the Merc with the Mouth performer directly into the spotlight, revealing how aggressively he allegedly pushed studios, agents, and executives to support Lively. What was meant to be private advocacy has instead become part of a much larger narrative.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Reportedly, some of Reynolds' closest friends and industry allies were concerned well before those messages became public, quietly discussing whether he needed to dial things back for his own sake. Data from Parrot Analytics backs that concern up, showing a steep drop in Reynolds’ public sentiment over the past few years, even as his box office success remains strong.

That’s where Deadpool 4 comes back into play. Sources close to the situation say the Adam Project star is keenly aware that the franchise allows him to reconnect with audiences on familiar terms. Deadpool is where his humor and persona land best, and it’s the one arena where public controversy tends to fade into the background. The irony is that while the co-owner of Wrexham football club has said he doesn’t want to rush Deadpool 4, circumstances may be nudging him in precisely that direction.

Not everyone involved sees this as a strategic recalibration, though. One source, who had been tasked with helping the Canadian-American actor navigate the Baldoni situation, expressed frustration with how far things escalated. While they understood Reynolds’ instinct to protect his wife and take her claims seriously, they reportedly also questioned the broader approach, saying:

Having said that, if that isn’t the case, this is the dumbest fucking thing I’ve ever seen in my life.

That blunt assessment underscores the uncomfortable reality Reynolds is now facing. Supporting his family and standing on principle may be non-negotiable, but the professional cost is no longer hypothetical. With multiple projects in the pipeline and Deadpool 4 looming as both an opportunity and a safety net, the longtime comedic lead may soon have to decide whether waiting is still a luxury he can afford.

It’s also worth noting that rumors from last year suggested the actor and producers had been exploring an R-rated X-Force–style project for some time, which would let Deadpool operate within an ensemble rather than carry another solo sequel. That kind of pivot could explain his hesitation, offering fans more Wade Wilson without the full-time commitment of a fourth entry in the franchise. If true, the next chapter may not be a direct numbered sequel but something different altogether. Either way, fans can revisit the first three flicks in the series with their Disney+ subscription.