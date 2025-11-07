Why Some Marvel Fans Think Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Is In Avengers: Doomsday After All

The Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement from March included 26 names, plus the already-confirmed Robert Downey Jr. popping up at the end. That’s a bigger lineup of starring actors than most movies ever get, but for an upcoming Marvel movie on the scale of Doomsday, there’s been no shortage of chatter about why certain names weren’t included. Brie Larson is among them, but some Marvel fans think that Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, will appear in the next Avengers movie after all, especially after seeing a recent photo of the actress posted of herself.

This photo (via MCUFilmNews) shows Larson in a voting booth having just finished her democratic duty. But as you’ll see below, she’s making sure the hood over her head is hiding the wig she’s wearing, which she specifically calls attention to in the lower righthand corner:

Brie Larson in a newly shared photo! 👀“Ignore the wig!! 🤫” pic.twitter.com/sfi8YKdcR5November 5, 2025

Now on the surface, you might not think much of this picture beyond just wondering why Brie Larson would want to hide her wig? But just look at the comments of that X post, and you’ll see a lot of people who think that this is an indication that Larson’s in the middle of additional photography for Avengers: Doomsday, and that she’s covering up how she’s donned Carol Danvers’ hairstyle again. After all, why else would she go to so much effort to hide a wig? Not wanting people to be tipped off by fake hair is something right out of Marvel Studios’ playbook.

So is it plausible that Captain Marvel will indeed appear in Avengers: Doomsday? Possibly, but I don’t think this photo is the smoking gun these fans think it is. For one thing, it’s believed that Doomsday wrapped principal photography in September. So while there will surely be more filming at some point, I doubt it would have already gotten started. Also, it was announced yesterday that Larson is starring in a comedy called Close Personal Friends, which will also include Meghan Markle in a cameo role. That movie began filming at the end of September, so wouldn’t it make more sense that she’s still working on it, and that’s why she’s wearing the wig?

Again, this isn’t to say we won’t see Captain Marvel in Avengers: Doomsday. After all, a handful of actors who weren’t part of the cast announcement have been reported to be in the movie, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland and Hayley Atwell. Our own Sarah El-Mahmoud also theorized in March that the reason Captain Marvel, among other heroes, weren’t announced is because they’ll be part of a B-team that will appear in Doomsday, but have a bigger role to play in Secret Wars.

Since Avengers: Doomsday doesn’t come out until December 18 on the 2026 movies schedule, unless Marvel Studios is gracious enough in the coming months to announce that Brie Larson will appear in it, we’ll just have to continue speculating about her involvement for the next year. Feel free to pass some of that time by streaming Carol Danvers’ previous MCU appearances with your Disney+ subscription.