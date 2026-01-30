After Watching The Bridgerton Season 4 Premiere, I Am Really Excited For One Big Thing That Was Introduced

Bridgerton Season 4 has finally arrived. Netflix released the new season, and though I have yet to watch all the episodes in Part 1, the premiere has me excited. I am still making my way through the Bridgerton book series: Eloise, your story should be next. However, I have read Sophie and Benedict’s story, so I know what to expect this season.

I have been looking forward to it, and the series is finally fixing some of my issues with Benedict. The trailers and clips from Season 4 show that Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson have a ton of chemistry. I am so excited to see their love story unfold, but that’s not the only thing I am now excited about after seeing the first episode.

Warning: Bridgerton Season 4 Episode 1 and An Offer From a Gentleman spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Am Excited That The Servants Play A Bigger Role In Bridgerton Season 4

The first episode of Bridgerton Season 4 reveals that Sophie (Yerin Ha) works as a maid. This servitude automatically creates an issue for her and Benedict (Luke Thompson). His status in high society means that people expect him to marry someone with similar wealth and status. He cannot marry a servant. Because Sophie operates as a maid, we will see a lot more of the servants in the Bridgerton house and beyond.

They appear throughout the show, but not in a main role. The first half of the premiere episode features them a lot more than normal. This allows us to see that Season 4 has a different tone. It won’t just focus on these rich families, but the people who keep them surviving and thriving.

I think that leads the way to seeing a different perspective in this world. We’ll get some dirt and real opinions without having to filter them because of their status in society. Additionally, I think Bridgerton hasn’t discussed classism enough. This could allow the show to address this serious topic and how it looks in this Bridgerton color-conscious casting universe.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hopefully, This Means The Introduction And Focus On New Characters Beyond The Wealthy

It’s been a few years since I read An Offer from a Gentleman, so I don’t remember everything about the book. I do, however, remember some of the servants playing an important role in Sophie’s journey. They were her friends, helpers, and confidants as she discovered and explored her feelings for Benedict. I am assuming Bridgerton Season 4 will follow this pattern.

We also kind of see this in the first episode because they help her get to the masquerade ball. I know Sophie and the other main characters will be the focal point of this season. However, I think it could be interesting if some of the servants had more of a storyline, not just as Sophie's helpers.

I want to see a character-arc for a servant in this season. Someone who may become important in future seasons. They could add some additional heartwarming moments to give these characters more of a connection to Sophie and the Bridgertons. I also like the idea of Sophie continuing to interact with them, long after this season ends. She should stay true to her roots, and that means continuing to maintain relationships with the servants. I hope Benedict and Sophie’s union causes some changes in the social classes in the show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Am Curious How This Contributes To Us Getting To Know Sophie

Sophie’s life as a servant very much contributes to her identity. It plays into her book, but I hope the show takes things even further. We could touch more on how this lower status has affected her entire life. Growing up with money versus not having it plays a key role in development. You gain a certain fearlessness and confidence when you have money. Whereas many families without money are taught to fear rather than being taught to thrive.

I hope Bridgerton touches on things like that when showing Sophie’s characterization and how it plays into her identity. Season 4 could be such a revolutionary season in how it tackles classism. I am looking forward to all the cute couple moments, but I also want to witness a deeper discussion on the class system, poverty, status, and privilege.

The drama doesn’t often do deep discussions, but based on what I know about the source material and some of the sneak peeks, I think Sophie’s background should play a major role in her personality and how she handles things with Benedict. We could be in for a good old-fashioned class clash. It doesn’t have to go fully over to the side of serious discussions, but it couldn’t hurt if the show tackled some more relevant societal topics.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Hope This Leads To Some Better Character Development For Benedict

Benedict is a bit of a playboy, as are most of the Bridgerton boys. However, he seems the most scared of settling down. I already know Benedict and Sophie’s conflicts going into Season 4, but I hope the show also addresses some other issues with this character. I would like to see him open up more, but I also want him to acknowledge his privilege and how he can evolve into a more altruistic individual.

Benedict is all about fun and frivolity, but now I want to see him taking some advice from Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and caring more about the things going on around him. I want a more politically active Benedict (in the context of the show, obviously). Let’s see him become part of the change, not the problem.

I trust the writers to deliver this level of character development with him. They’ve done so well in the past with transforming their male leads.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Wonder If This May Make The Bridgertons Change A Bit

We love the Bridgerton family, but no one can deny they operate from a place of wealth and status. That’s basically the whole premise. They’re the most desirable family because of their attractiveness and status. That’s why Sophie and Benedict falling in love creates issues. She’s coming from a place of no status or fortune. Marrying her would be a scandal.

The Bridgertons are a family with kind hearts. They may just not be as aware of the misfortunes of others; some definitely are, but not the entire family. This could be a chance to evolve them.

I am really looking forward to watching the rest of Season 4 and seeing what happens with this family and how Sophie ushers in a new dynasty.

Stream Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 on Netflix.