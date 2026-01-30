‘They’re Getting It’: Charli XCX Recalled The Wild Letterboxd Reactions The Moment’s Received, And Now I Have To See It

After Charli XCX went from underrated to full-blown pop star with her album brat, the British icon looks to be aiming to become a Hollywood starlet with all the 2026 movies she has lined up. The first of them is her mockumentary The Moment, where she plays a fictionalized version of herself gearing up for the biggest tour of her career. I’m getting so intrigued about the new release, especially after Charli’s reaction to Letterboxd reviews.

Charli XCX is a huge movie fan, and a frequent user of Letterboxd, since anyone can follow her @itscharlibb. When she was asked by The LA Times if she’s given a look at what people are saying about The Moment on the app, here’s how she replied:

Yes, I have. ‘Brat Swan’ we love. There was someone sat next to somebody who reeked of cigarettes and had a really immersive experience, which I love. There’s some really good, like, jokey [reactions]... They’re getting it.

The Moment premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this week to mixed thoughts from critics, with one applauding Charli XCX for showing “she has the chops” to lead a movie, and another reviewer calling it “not a fully formed movie.” The film definitely sounds primarily geared towards fans of the singer, and on that front, evidently the singer was pleased with what she saw on Letterboxd. Here are some other reactions she didn’t mention:

“the way this is edited would send a victorian child straight into a coma” @justinwuah

“First five minutes could kill a grandpa” - @zanelik

“The life of a blowgirl” - @emilyrugburn

“like imagine spice world if nathan fielder wrote and directed it. like WOAH!” - @funhotsexygirl

“this is spinal brat” - @nathalie

OK, the Nathan Fielder comment really sold me. So far, the movie has a 3.5 rating out of 5 on the platform and a 61% on Rotten Tomatoes. It just arrived in limited theaters (and will open in even more theaters on February 6). Now I’m more curious about the movie than ever.

Charli XCX has been seen promoting the movie by wearing a matching black bikini with Kylie Jenner and taking photos of herself eating popcorn at the theaters to remind her fans to show out. Take a look below:

In addition to Charli starring in The Moment, the singer just premiered two other movies at the Sundance Film Festival in the same week. First, she’s in I Want Your Sex starring Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Daveed Diggs, Johnny Knoxville and Margaret Cho. It’s about a young man who becomes the hired sexual muse of an artist. The sexually explicit movie is getting a lot of good reviews from early viewers.

She’s also in a movie with Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega called The Gallerist, which is a dark comedy and thriller apparently about an artist who tries to pass off a dead body as a piece of art. That one is getting more mixed to negative reviews. Things don’t stop there for Charli XCX, who is living her horror dreams by starring in a movie called Faces of Death and an untitled movie with Audition filmmaker Takashi Miike.

Until then, I can’t wait to see the movie people are calling Brat Swan and This Is Spinal Brat.