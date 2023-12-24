What Happened To Kevin Von Erich's Family After The End Of The Iron Claw?

The Iron Claw, A24's gripping biopic on the Von Erich wrestling family, has captivated audiences with its raw portrayal of triumphs and tragedies within the wrestling world. The critically-acclaimed biopic earned a solid 4 out of 5 stars from CinemaBlend's Nick Venable . People have been discussing the movie, which not only explores the family's tumultuous past but also raises the question: What happened to Kevin Von Erich and his family after the final credits rolled?

A Legacy Forged Through Tragedy

The Von Erich saga began with the patriarch, Fritz Von Erich (played by former Mindhunter star Star Holt McCallany ), shaping his five sons – Kevin, David, Kerry, Chris and Mike – into formidable athletes after the heart-wrenching loss of his firstborn. The result was a legendary wrestling dynasty that transcended the ring. The Iron Claw vividly depicts this transformative journey, revealing the unbreakable bonds forged amid the challenges of the wrestling world.

At their peak, the Von Erichs embodied family values and dedication. However, the A24 film shifts the focus from athleticism to tragedy. Between 1959 and 1993, five of Fritz's six sons faced sudden deaths, giving rise to the infamous "Von Erich curse," a notion Kevin dismisses as "ridiculous."

Speaking at the movie's premiere, he acknowledged to People that the film's portrayal of painful moments is accurate, but he’s also happy that the love he shared with his siblings comes through.

Kevin Von Erich: Beyond The Big Screen

Kevin Von Erich, portrayed by a totally ripped Zac Efron , had a remarkable wrestling career that continued even after the closure of his father's promotion, World Class Championship Wrestling, in 1989. His notable feud with Ric Flair during the late '80s and subsequent collaboration with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin underscored Kevin's commitment to honing his skills.

In 1991, Kevin ventured into the WWF for a single match, extending his reach to Mexico and various American promotions until his official retirement in 1995. The film's conclusion sheds light on a more positive chapter in Kevin's life post-wrestling, highlighting his enduring marriage to Pam, portrayed by Lily James, and their shared life journey spanning 43 years.

Settling Down In Texas

Contrary to cinematic portrayal, Kevin and Pam found a home in Texas, purchasing a ranch outside San Antonio, as the Dallas Morning News reported . The extended family, once dispersed, rallied behind Kevin and Pam, relocating to the Texas ranch. He later relocated the family to Hawaii, but despite the painful history associated with Texas, he recently made his return to his former home.

Marshall And Ross Von Erich: A New Generation In The Ring

The Iron Claw introduces Marshall and Ross Adkisson as Kevin's sons, but reality diverges from the film's narrative. The brothers, vocally opposing the supposed Von Erich curse, proudly embrace their family name. Since 2012, they've wrestled globally, achieving significant milestones like winning the MLW World Tag Team Champions title in 2019, following the footsteps of their wrestling lineage.

Currently signed with All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, the brothers made their in-ring debut in December 2023, paying homage to their family's legacy in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Their journey echoes resilience, and a commitment to carrying the Von Erich name into the future, showcasing a continuation of the family's storied wrestling tradition.

The recently released A24 gem may have unveiled the tragedies of the Von Erich family's past, but the post-movie narrative reveals a legacy of resilience, unity, and a newfound sense of happiness for Kevin and his family beyond the shadows of The Iron Claw.