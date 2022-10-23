How Megan Fox And Her Ex Brian Austin Green Are Co-Parenting In The Midst Of Her Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly

We’ve been wired to equate breakups and divorce to failure in our society, but sometimes, these kinds of endings can open the door to a better chapter for a family. Take Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, who split after a decade as husband and wife, for instance. Since going their separate ways, each of them has found love, and reportedly, the two have a “healthy” co-parenting relationship.

As Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to plan their wedding , a new report has indicated that Fox and her ex-husband have “blended together” their two families in a “cordial” manner. Per ET , Brian Austin Green “takes a lot of pride” in the new chapter of his life where he’s able to be in all his kids' lives and build something new with Dancing With The Stars’ Sharna Burgess, who he now shares a son with.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have three kids together, 10-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi and 6-year-old Journey and apparently they “absolutely adore “ Fox’s fiancé Machine Gun Kelly too. Between the two couples, Brian Austin Green also has a 20-year-old son from a prior relationship named Kassius, along with his latest child, Zane, who he and Sharna Burgess welcomed in June. MGK also has a 13-year-old daughter named Cassie.

Following word that Megan Fox met baby Zane , it sounds like Fox and Green, who finalized their divorce last October , have been able to find a way to balance their new relationships and their whole family. Although both couples keep this aspect of their lives rather private, it’s great to hear a source claim they are in a “healthy co-parenting relationship.”

The actress has been criticized in the past for not showing the motherhood aspect of her life on social media. Recently the actress shared numerous glam photos of herself, and she responded to a comment asking where her kids were with sarcasm that she must have “forgot” simply because they are not in the picture with her.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are always flaunting their incredible sense of fashion too, such as their many coordinated outfits along with going on destination vacations together . Of course, in between all that, both of them are parents to their children, and those elements may not be as glamorous to snap photos for social media. The pair got engaged early this year and are apparently getting close to aligning all the details for their big day.