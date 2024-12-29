Whitney Cummings, Kaitlin Olson And More Speak Out About Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Amidst Lawsuit Brouhaha
The comedian went viral with her scathing TikTok.
The situation between Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni continues to grow in the aftermath of her sexual harassment complaint against him and Wayfarer Studios. A number of celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Lively’s Traveling Pants sisters were quick to send their support after accusations that Baldoni launched a smear campaign against the actress amidst her response to his allegedly toxic on-set behavior. The number of people in her corner continues to grow as others have spoken out about the brouhaha, including actresses Kaitlin Olson and Whitney Cummings.
Whitney Cummings has delivered a scathing assessment of Justin Baldoni, particularly how he’s created a brand around being a feminist. The standup comedian isn’t buying it, and in a viral TikTok roast, she says she doesn't like when men — “especially symmetrical ones” — fight for women’s rights in order to get laid. She was amused when she discovered his philanthropic work, saying:
Justin Baldoni was, in fact, set to receive the Voices Of Solidarity Award, which is given to men who show “courage and compassion” in the cause of advocating for women, but that has since been rescinded. Whitney Cummings continued to go off with several brutal assumptions about the actor, saying:
That’s not even where she stopped, either.
Others chose to show their support in other ways. Kaitlin Olson, whose husband Rob McElhenney owns the Wrexham football club with Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds, took to her Instagram Stories (via People) to share her opinion of the Gossip Girl alum, writing:
The High Potential star has said she and Blake Lively have only met a couple of times due to their spouses’ business dealings, but one person very in the know has also defended Lively by speaking out against Justin Baldoni. Bart Johnson, who is married to the A Simple Favor actress’ sister Robyn Lively, didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Jane the Virgin actor, writing on X (Twitter):
As for what’s next for Blake Lively’s lawsuit, it sounds like this isn’t something that’s going to be resolved anytime soon, but it’s clear that she’s got plenty of support in the entertainment business, regardless of the alleged efforts to “astroturf” the actress by ruining her reputation.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In the meantime, the book-to-movie adaptation It Ends with Us is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription while we wait to see how these sexual harassment accusations play out.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.