Why A Johnny Depp Advocate On YouTube Was Sent A Cease And Desist Letter
By Corey Chichizola published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle is now affecting those who are simply watching it shake out.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s long legal battle has made countless headlines over the years, and the stakes got even higher when he met in court in Virginia earlier this year. With cameras in the courtroom, every moment of the defamation trial went viral, and the public began taking sides. And in the latest turn of events, a Depp advocate on YouTube was recently sent a cease and desist letter. Here’s the story.
The current drama surrounds publicist Crisanta White, who works at a firm contracted by Amber Heard to help wrangle her public image. Per NBC’s report, a pro-Johnny Depp YouTuber Laura Bockoven accused White of managing a Twitter account named Kamilla which regularly defends Heard in the midst of the ongoing legal drama. As a result, the publicist was the subject of a ton of hate online, and eventually sent a cease and desist to Bockoven.
Crisanta White maintains that her family’s address was shared online as a result of his allegation, and that she’s gotten a ton of hate online from Johnny Depp fans. In addition to the cease and desist, White published a long statement on her personal website, setting the record straight on the account she was rumored to be running, as well as her firm’s connection to Amber Heard. Part of that statement reads:
The statement also clarifies Crisanta White’s education and professional background. As it explains, she has no connection to the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial at all, even if others in her firm might have worked on the Aquaman actress’ PR team. The statement ended by White confirming that she’s taking legal action against Laura Bockoven as a result.
While this doesn’t intimately connect with either Johnny Depp or Amber Heard, this latest legal fallout shows how far reaching their ongoing legal battle continues to be. The fallout has the potential to negatively impact folks out there, even those who seemingly aren’t involved. And with both Depp and Heard’s legal teams submitting appeals to the defamation trial verdict, this type of ongoing discourse likely isn’t slowing down.
Professionally, Johnny Depp is filming his first post-trial movie and has also picked up a directing gig. As for Amber Heard, she’ll have a role in Aquaman 2, although it might be reduced when compared to her last appearance as Mera. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.