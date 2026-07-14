Is It Just Me, Or Does This Summer Seem Both Massive And Underwhelming When It Comes To Movies?

What is the last summer blockbuster that you can truly remember? I’m talking about a movie where you were like, “Yep, that was DEFINITELY the movie of the summer.”?

For me, it was Avengers: Endgame, which made over $2 billion, but also came out SEVEN YEARS AGO. Yeesh. However, you don’t have to go all the way back to 2019 to find a summer blockbuster, as some might go back to as recently as 2023 when we got the double whammy of Oppenheimer/Barbie, better known as Barbenheimer. Or, you could even point out 2022 with Top Gun: Maverick, which people adored.

Here’s the weird thing. On paper, 2026 seems like it would be the biggest summer of all time with this current slate of films, and yet…it doesn’t feel like that at all. Here’s why I think that is.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Big Budget IPS Have Come And Gone With Little Fanfare

Notice how the last summer blockbuster that comes to my mind was Avengers: Endgame, and I think that’s pretty telling. There used to be a time when the big, tentpole movie of the summer was obvious to pretty much everyone. That has grown murkier every year.

Take, for example, The Mandalorian & Grogu, which kickstarted this summer season when it came out on May 14th. Sure, I liked it, but articles were written about how it was the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie of all time. And, when Star Wars underperforms, you know that the very notion of “the summer blockbuster” is put into question.