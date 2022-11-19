Why Chris Hemsworth Wants To Follow In Ryan Reynolds And Others' Footsteps And Take Some Time Off
The Thor star is taking a break, and it's sort of for a sad reason.
For the past decade, Chris Hemsworth has grown into a worldwide superstar. From starring as the God of Thunder in a slew of Marvel movies to leading his own series of well-received action thrillers, Extraction and the soon-to-be-released Extraction 2, the actor seems to be on top of the world. However, in a new interview, the Avengers star announced his intention to follow in the footsteps of his fellow superhero actor Ryan Reynolds and take some time off. And the reason for the actor's planned hiatus is a bit of a sad one.
In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth revealed an ominous health warning as the reason behind his upcoming sabbatical from acting. According to the star, while on the set of the Darren Aronofsky-created National Geographic docu-series Limitless, he received blood and DNA work which revealed he carried two copies of the gene APOE4. Studies have linked the gene to an eight to ten times increase in the likelihood of someone developing Alzheimer's in the future, a sobering prospect that triggered the actor's need to take some time off. He said:
While Hemsworth didn't reveal how long he plans to leave the spotlight, Reynolds' sabbatical lasted a year and a half. Perhaps we can expect roughly the same thing from the Thor star. The Extraction actor did communicate the health warning wasn't entirely a surprise because his grandfather has Alzheimer's. He continued:
It's no wonder the actor feels the need to take time off to be with family. Though the star didn't receive a diagnosis, it must be a sobering warning. He's still carrying two genetic markers from both sides of his parentage, and his grandfather suffers from the disease, so he's ten times more likely to get it than the average person. It must put the idea of mortality front and center for the movie star.
Luckily for Chris Hemsworth, he's already in incredible shape, and it's a level of fitness not easy to maintain. However, the early prognosis gives him the rare opportunity to adapt his lifestyle to prevent the onset of the disease. In the same interview, the actor revealed that there are preventative steps he'll have to be consistent with and take for the rest of his life. He continued:
We wish Chris Hemsworth a peaceful break while he spends time with those closest to him. Moviegoers most likely won't notice the Spiderhead star's absence as he will appear in Netflix's Extraction 2 and the upcoming George Miller-directed Mad Max: Furry Road prequel, Furiosa. Until the actor returns from his extended break, you can get your Hemsworth fill by streaming all of his marvel movies on Disney+ or one of the best action movies of recent years, Extraction, with a Netflix subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.