Why Some Fans Are Very Upset Jacob Elordi Has Been Cast In The Upcoming Wuthering Heights Adaptation

Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights is one of those pieces of classic literature that is going to continue to be remade as a film a couple of times a decade until the heat death of the universe. In most cases, those films will pass by largely unnoticed except by serious fans, but the newest book-to-movie adaption of the classic is seeing more than a little controversy due to its casting

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have been cast in the lead roles of Catherine and Heathcliff, for the new version of the story being directed by Emerald Fennell. However, both stars have come under a certain degree of criticism. Some fans seem to feel that Robbie is, if anything, too safe a choice, as Wuthering Heights is a decidedly weird story about outrageous characters, making it the perfect film for the writer and director of Satburn's infamous bathtub scene. The feelings about Elordi are more significant because he’s of a different race than the character in the novel.

While Heathcliff’s race is never specified in Wuthering Heights, he is described as dark-skinned in the novel's pages. As such, many are frustrated with the casting of Elordi, since his casting would not be faithful to that description.

heathcliff is described as a dark-skinned brown man in the book and a major plot point is that he was subjected to racist abuse by his adopted family. but yeah sure jacob elordi is perfect! https://t.co/VqRvlOCvMPSeptember 23, 2024

Heathcliff is traditionally seen as one of the great romantic heroes of classic literature. In the novel, he is adopted and brought into the Earnshaw family, which explains why he is of a different race than the rest of them. His difference is arguably a key part of the character, which is why proper casting is so important to fans of the book.

Over the last several years we have seen a strong push from the public to cast more people of color in movie roles in general. We’ve seen projects cast characters that are traditionally played by white actors played by others. But because there is still a significant imbalance, fans feel it's still a major issue when white actors play roles that others should play.

heathcliff’s description in wuthering heights vs the guy casted for him. emerald fennell you are not seeing the pearly gates pic.twitter.com/OBqYwQ3tOzSeptember 23, 2024

Of course, Wuthering Heights has been adapted into film many times, and the issue of Jacob Elordi’s casting is nothing new. It’s been pointed out that of the more than a dozen previous adaptations, the actor playing Heathcliff is rarely played by non-white actors, though it has happened.

I think it’s so unfair and ridiculous how hollywood casting directors keep erasing canonically BIPOC characters in important roles especially in classic literature and historical roles like in Wuthering Heights, the 2011 adaptation is the only one that had an accurate Heathcliff pic.twitter.com/1WxNmdPtBbSeptember 23, 2024

Of course, while this has been the case many times before, that’s arguably exactly the problem. This has already happened before, and so it’s high time that this changes. The fact that people may only now be realizing this was an issue is a sign that more people are paying attention.

Fun to see everyone losing their shit about Jacob Elordi playing Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights". pic.twitter.com/CC6Npoh3neSeptember 24, 2024

To be fair, we know next to nothing about Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights. It may not be a traditional retelling of the story. Maybe the decision to cast Jacob Elordi has a specific purpose that is conscious of the character’s original description. We’ll have to wait and see.