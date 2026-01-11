Demi Moore Revealed To Kate Hudson How Song Sung Blue Brought Up A Sweet Memory From Her Marriage To Bruce Willis

We’ve continued to get updates from Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, over the years regarding the ‘80s and ‘90s action star’s condition since frontotemporal dementia forced him to retire from acting. Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore, has had nothing but praise for what Heming’s done for her ex as well as other caretakers, but things got a little more personal during a recent Q&A. Moore opened up to Kate Hudson about a sweet memory from her and Willis’ marriage that resurfaced when she watched Song Sung Blue.

Kate Hudson has received a lot of praise for her performance as Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue, a musical biopic about the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder, even getting nominated for a Golden Globe. Demi Moore did a Q&A with the actress at a screening last week, where the Substance star told Hudson how the movie had sparked a meaningful memory. She recalled (via US Weekly):

This is a little personal thing, but Bruce always had every week, Neil Diamond Day. Watching the movie just kept reminding me of when he would blast Neil Diamond, and I’d say, ‘What’s going on?’ And he said, ‘No, it’s Neil Diamond Day.’

Demi Moore said Bruce Willis would play the artist’s songs throughout the day, noting that he was “a huge Neil fan,” and she was, too.

Music is so powerful in the way it can evoke such strong memories and feelings. With Neil Diamond being such an important musician to Bruce Willis, I can only imagine what an emotional experience it must have been for Demi Moore to see Song Sung Blue and hear those tunes.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters — Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31. Even after their divorce, as he married Emma Heming in 2009 and had two more daughters — Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11 — they remained close, even famously quarantining together during the pandemic.

This latest chapter in Bruce Willis’ story has undoubtedly been hard on all involved, and his daughters have spoken candidly about the hard parts and what they’re grateful for. Emma Heming has described the FTD as both a blessing and a curse, as he is sheltered from the awareness of his disease.

Last year, as Willis' ability to communicate became a bigger issue, the decision was made to move him to a separate house where he could better receive the care he needed. Meanwhile, his younger daughters remained with their mother in the home better suited to their needs.

When times get tough for Bruce Willis’ family, it’s nice that they have such great memories to hold onto, and I love that Demi Moore shared how Song Sung Blue transported her back to her Neil Diamond Days with him.

Song Sung Blue is in theaters now, and be sure to watch the Golden Globes on January 11 to see if Kate Hudson takes home an award for her role. The ceremony airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and can also be streamed live with a Paramount+ subscription.