Why Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Making Out With Theo James Was A Total ‘Non-Issue’

After his alleged fling with Gigi Hadid ended , it seems that Leonardo DiCaprio has a new flame in his life. The Oscar winner has been spotted spending his days with 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. The two of them have been seen grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles, and enjoying each other’s company in the California sun. While the relationship seems to be very new, the duo seems to be very secure and on the same page, to the point where DiCaprio is allegedly all good with Ceretti recently being pictured kissing White Lotus cast member Theo James.

James and Ceretti were pictured smooching on the beach in Italy together, but the reason why no alarm bells are needed is because the two stars were shooting a commercial for Dolce & Gabbana. So the steamy kiss was just for the camera. Ceretti was seen with DiCaprio days after that on-camera kiss at a popular sushi spot in LA, so the smooch didn’t seem to ruffle any feathers.

Theo James is also married, to be sure, and has been for years. So no harm was done here either. No relationships seem to have been harmed in the making of this fashion advertisement.

Vittoria Ceretti has worked with Dolce & Gabbana several times, so this new commercial seems to be an extension of this collaboration. This is a new partnership for Theo James, who has previously been a brand ambassador for Hugo Boss and has participated in a number of campaigns for the brand. This new commercial is a lot sexier than his previous fashion modeling gigs, as photos published by The Sun show him in a tiny white bathing suit to match Ceretti’s bikini.

According to the Daily Mail , this whole thing is a total “non issue” for DiCaprio. The Titanic actor himself has had a fair share of sexy scenes in movies, and shared a smooch with a number of actresses over the years, notably including sex scenes with Margot Robbie and Kate Winslet. The movie star knows that this is something that comes with the territory, and is reportedly happy for Ceretti, who’s modeling career is taking off even more with this Dolce & Gabbana shoot.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Paramount Pictures)

James is a hot star right now, and this campaign will likely get a lot of attention with his emerging star power. Ceretti’s presence also can’t be underestimated, as she has been a Vogue cover model a number of times and has been the face of fashion brands like Chanel and Pucci.

Leonardo DiCaprio also might be having another big-screen make-out session of his own in the near future. He is set to star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, alongside actresses like Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor. Very little is known about the upcoming project, or if there will be a romantic plot line at the center. However DiCaprio is Hollywood’s most sought after romantic leading man , and some sort of relationship is bound to be explored. If so, Ceretti also likely understands, as this is something that comes with dating megastar Leonardo DiCaprio.

