So Much For Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio, Looks Like The Model Has A New Man

For a little over a year there has been a bit of a romantic narrative playing out between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, with the pair seeming to weave in and out of love. Reports from earlier this year claimed the pair was allegedly still hanging out, giving hope to those who wanted these two to work out. However, apparently, this supposed couple parted ways, because Hadid seems to have found herself a new man.

According to sources speaking with Us Magazine, Gigi is now getting close to friend and music producer Cole Bennett. The two have known each other for some time, and are apparently a good fit in the opinion of those in the know. The insider shared some details about their supposed relationship, saying:

They’ve been friends for a few years. They’ve been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together.

The pair is apparently "moving in a romantic direction," and it seems like they'll make a good couple. This also means Hadid's reported relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio is likely over.

It’s not all bad news though as these same reports have taken the temperature of things between the the Killers of the Flower Moon cast member and the famed supermodel. Supposedly Leo and Gigi still talk and roam about in the same circles as they did before, so there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the two.

Sparking the imaginations of spectators all over, the DiCaprio/Hadid story kicked off last September , just as Leo was moving on from a breakup of his own. From there the on-again/off-again narrative played out, which saw similar rumors indicating that Leo had moved on from things earlier this year. However, not long after, we heard that Leonardo DiCaprio's yacht trip with the bros was being interrupted by his time with Gigi Hadid.

Naturally, news of this sort is only ever confirmed when all parties involved officially say so. So, unless Gigi or Cole Bennett come forward with news of their budding romance being legit, we’re going to have to wait before we start hanging banners or coining a new celebrity couple name. The path to becoming the next “Bennifer” is rarely ever smooth or brief, so we’re just going to have to be patient.

When it comes to DiCaprio's love life, it's been reported by the Daily Mail that he's now with 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.