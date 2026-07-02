Anya Taylor-Joy's Comments About Becoming An Elf In LOTR: The Hunt For Gollum Are Cracking Me Up

The Lord of the Rings movies are a piece of film history, with the faithful book-to-screen adaptation thrilling fans and earning universal acclaim. That franchise (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription) was eventually expanded with the Hobbit movies, and we're about to get another installment with The Hunt for Gollum, which will both star and be directed by Andy Serkis. Anya Taylor-Joy was recently cast in the role of Seren, and her comments about becoming an elf are cracking me up.

Folks who watched the Lord of the Rings movies in order know that Elves have a big role in the story of Middle-Earth. And when news broke that the Queen's Gambit star was going to play one, the internet was set ablaze. In a clip from Rotten Tomatoes' Twitter, Taylor-Joy joked about her elf-like qualities, saying:

I feel like I’ve been an elf my whole life, so it feels very validating to go and actually be able to do it as a job.

Honestly, I love this. Clearly, the Emmy-nominated actress has a good sense of humor and doesn't take herself too seriously. And with her long blonde hair and porcelain skin, you can't deny that she already looks like she's straight out of Lord of the Rings. And I can't wait to see what she does with Seren when the next movie hits theaters in 2027.