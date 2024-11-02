Wicked's Ariana Grande Shared The Emotional Story Behind Telling Kristin Chenoweth That She Wanted To Audition For Glinda: 'It Was The Sweetest Thing In The World'

Kristin Chenoweth originated the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, and Ariana Grande will make history as the character as she plays her in the film adaptation of the beloved musical. However, that’s not the only thing that bonds these two women. They’re actually quite close, and while discussing her audition process for the film on the 2024 movie schedule , Grande shared the emotional story behind telling Chenoweth that she wanted to audition for Glinda.

In the lead-up to Wicked’s release , Ariana Grande has made it very clear that she is a massive fan of the original musical and she wanted to do it justice. While on the Sentimental Men Podcast , she spoke about that too, noting how much work she put into her audition and training for the role. She also opened up about telling the OG Glinda that she wanted to play her, explaining:

So we had talked about it for years and years and years. Me finally confessing to her that I wanted to go in for Glinda was like a whole different thing. And I finally confessed to her -- because, I sang 'Wizard And I' on the anniversary special, so I think she assumed, like, 'Oh, okay, yeah, let's do that. Let's totally do that.' But I finally confessed to her, I said, 'Hey, I think they're doing this now, and I think that I want to go for Glinda.' And she went into the bathroom, and closed the door, and started crying.

For a bit of context, Grande participated in Wicked’s 15th Anniversary special six years ago. During it, she sang “The Wizard and I” immaculately. That is a song performed by Elphaba, so that’s one reason why Chenoweth apparently wasn’t sure if the pop star wanted to play Glinda. However, she couldn’t have been more thrilled when the “thank u, next” singer told her she actually wanted to play The Good Witch.

It sounds like they had talked about the prospect of her being in a Wicked adaptation for a long time, which is adorable. Understanding that history makes this story and Chenoweth’s reaction even better. She was so thrilled about the “7 rings” singer landing the role in the Wicked cast and had the utmost confidence in her, as Grande explained:

It was the sweetest thing in the world. Oh, my God, it makes me want it makes me emotional. It was so cute. And she was just like, 'Oh my God. I was hoping this would happen. I love you, and I trust you with it, baby girl.' She was like, 'Just do your thing.' ... She was like, 'You are so funny, and you have great instincts, and no one knows that. You're gonna back door 'em,' she said.

Grande went on to explain that overall, the Broadway star’s reaction was “positive” and “very supportive.”

Chenoweth has spoken about Glinda’s casting and Grande’s role in the film too, saying that she loves that someone who has “wanted it so bad her whole life” got the part. She also called the pop star landing the gig a “full circle” moment.

On top of that, Kristin Chenoweth has now seen the film. Like other early reactions to Wicked , the actress was overwhelmingly positive about it. When the Sweetener artist told this sweet story, the original Glinda hadn’t seen the film yet. However, now she has, and she praised Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, as well as Jon M. Chu’s direction.

So, while it seemed like the pop star had already done her proud by landing the role, she’s now over the moon about how brilliant she is in the film.

Soon, we’ll get to see this performance that caused the sweetest of stories, because Wicked will hit theaters on November 22.