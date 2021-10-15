Will Dwayne Johnson Join Rihanna And Kylie Jenner In The Celebrity Billionaire Club? He Shares His Thoughts

At this point, Dwayne Johnson has seemingly done it all . He’s arguably the biggest movie star in the world, but he’s also a great deal more. Johnson a movie producer and a businessman as well and he owns companies that make tequila and energy drinks that are already successful. It makes one wonder if The Rock will eventually become a billionaire. He seems to think there’s a good possibility of that.

Dwayne Johnson’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $400 million, so he’s still got some distance to cover to make it into the billionaire club currently inhabited by the likes of Rhianna , Kylie Jenner, or Jay-Z. And yet, when Vanity Fair recently asked The Rock if he thought he would achieve that status one day, he gave a pretty serious answer, implying he might actually already be there, saying...

I don’t like to think like that, in those terms, but I hear you, and I’ll just say that I’m aware what these valuations of these businesses that are growing are and what the street value is, and what the trajectory is. I’ll just say that. For example, we’ll take Teremana. George Clooney, as you know, he sold his tequila for a billion dollars. At that time when he sold it, they were selling approximately 150,000 to 175,000 cases [a year]. We are approximately 600,000 cases right now, as you and I speak. So that will give you an idea of what the valuation of the company is, and the brand. So there’s my answer.

Dwayne Johnson is the highest paid actor in Hollywood but his salary isn’t what’s going to make him a billionaire if he ever becomes one. It's the various companies he founded, like his production company , Seven Bucks, or Teremana Tequila, which he mentions here. It’s what those companies are worth that will ultimately determine what Johnson himself is worth.

And while Dwayne Johnson says here that he doesn't really think about reaching the billionaire level, when asked simply if he'd like to be one, he gives the same answer I think all of us would give...

Hell, yeah. Sure!

Dwayne Johnson makes the comment here that George Clooney had a tequila brand that was sold for a billion dollars when it was selling a fraction of what Johnson’s company is currently doing. If somebody wanted to come along and buy The Rock’s tequila company right now, one assumes that based on the business the company is already seeing, a buyer would be willing to spend quite a lot, knowing that investment would be paid back quite quickly.

On top of all this, Dwayne Johnson started an energy drink brand, ZOA, earlier this year that seems to be off to a solid start, so that’s another company that is likely already worth millions of dollars we can add to The Rock ‘s net worth.

The value of these companies is mostly theoretical until the day they’re actually sold, but as long as Dwayne Johnson’s various endeavors continue to see success, it seems more than likely he will be a billionaire one day, if he isn’t technically one already.