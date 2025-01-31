Will Ferrell Has Really Been Campaigning For Sexiest Man Alive, And Co-Star Reese Witherspoon Gave A Good Argument For It

You’re Cordially Invited has officially premiered on our 2025 movie schedule , starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell. While the comedian-actor declared he and his newest costar are the unexpected dream team , he’s already drummed up his newest headline-making idea. Ferrell’s sights are set on being considered for this year’s Sexiest Man Alive campaign, and Witherspoon made an excellent case on his behalf.

The new Amazon Prime Video subscription -exclusive double wedding comedy’s been buzzing from the press and its premiere. While the two funny leads were on the carpet to attend the event, People caught up with them on the Step Brothers actor’s goals of being considered. The publication’s interviewer jumped right in to ask about the 57-year-old’s plans for his course of action. Ferrell shared he was throwing his hat in the ring for a second time after not beating out the unsuspecting 2024 SMA John Krasinski last year, saying:

Again, I mean, I missed out last year.

Even though I know this is most likely one of his bits, I can’t help but want the Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy star to win. Humor seemed to be on the table last year with The Office alum taking the crown, with much confusion that birthed plenty of memes. Ferrell could illicit even more internet fun.

His You’re Cordially Invited costar jumped in with an undeniably solid yet basic argument on his behalf. Comedically, Witherspoon noted, that no one else came to mind for her, and said:

Cuz I mean, who else would it be? I can’t think of anybody.

I’m so down with this idea/bit between the Barbie and Legally Blonde stars. Regardless of whether they’re joking, I’m here for the whole vibe (and proving Ferrell’s feelings about him and his peer’s chemistry).

Will Ferrell expanded on his pitch that people were getting into the idea last year and thought he could be a good candidate. He shared:

I think, last year, the idea was floated out there. People were slightly indoctrinated to it. Now, let’s go people, pull the trigger.

Hopefully, the bit or literal idea gets some traction this time for the Elf star, and the scary encounter with a life-sized Buddy doesn’t detract from the campaign. He’d have the competition in the bag if it were the Most Lovable Man alive. One look at the funniest Will Ferrell movies and it’d be over. The Old School star even provided a pose he’d do if he snagged a place, and, of course, delivered. See the whole thing here:

It’s all too good and makes me even more excited to watch the new Nicholas Stoller movie. Hopefully the new comedy can help boost and showcase Will Ferrell to new sex-appeal heights! Seriously though, this campaign should happen because I know that Ferrell fans, like me, would be so thrilled about it all

We’ll have to wait and see if the Will Ferrell Sexiest Man Alive bandwagon takes off. I know that if it does happen, Reese Witherspoon, will be out there making the case for him.