‘We’re The Pairing That You Didn’t Know You Needed To See.’ Will Ferrell Recalls 20-Year ‘Break’ Working With Reese Witherspoon And Why You’re Cordially Invited Was The Perfect Fit

The 2025 movie schedule continues to prove its impressive spread by introducing the long-overdue team-up of Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, in You’re Cordially Invited. The 'Willerspoon' movie continues to surprise and excite anticipating viewers with the powerhouse pairing and the ongoing sprinkles of BTS tidbits being shared. The Saturday Night Live alum egged on the idea that he and his upcoming costar are a match we’ve all been missing out on, along with why the Prime subscription film is the perfect fit for them.

The Will & Harper star appeared on TODAY and chatted about the new Nicholas Stoller-directed film. He started by recalling the A-Listers shared work history–two decades ago on SNL when Witherspoon was hosting. The funnyman then teased that audiences would be in for a real treat with the terrific twosome. Via their YouTube account, he said:

She had come to host Saturday Night Live once. Then, we took a 20-year break. But we’re the pairing that you didn’t know you needed to see.

It’s hard to believe that it’s the first time Ferrell and Witherspoon are really working together , but it’s true. I’m highly motivated to watch their 20-year-old SNL episode now (available with a Peacock subscription ). And, I’m even more ready to watch the January 30th movie, their signature styles intertwine with one another, and that promised long-overlooked chemistry we’ve all been missing out on.

The Elf star then launched into why this double wedding movie, and its director (Stoller), was the perfect place to reunite with Witherspoon. He also noted Stoller’s great backlog of movies and how Ferrell was ready to jump in after the casual pitch, saying:

Nick Stoller who, he’s done so many funny movies, Neighbors, Get Him To The Greek, the list goes on and on. We’ve been dying to work together. He called me up, is like, ‘I want to talk to you about a movie.’ It’s basically two weddings booked at the same destination on the same date,’ and just starts laughing maniacally. And I said, ‘I’m in. Sounds good. Sounds great.’

The Neighbors director and Zoolander actor seem like a match made in heaven. With films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and Bros paired with Ferrell’s funniest flicks –it’s a green flag for me. And it only gets better once Witherspoon and her top movies enter the arena (not to mention great comedic support like Jack McBrayer and Keyla Monterroso Mejia filling out the project).

The countdown is on until You’re Cordially Invited and we can see the dream team we never knew we needed, Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. I know already that I’m hoping it won’t take another twenty years to see them in something together again.