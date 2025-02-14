Will Ferrell Invokes Classic SNL Celebrity Jeopardy Quote As Reaction To His Acclaimed Movie Being Snubbed By Oscars

This year’s 2025 Oscar nominations list and the road getting there has been a tough one. Will Ferrell and his hit Netflix subscription documentaryWill & Harper are among those that were snubbed by the historic awards show. And, as any great Saturday Night Live alum would do, he used an iconic Studio 8H line, his was a Celebrity Jeopardy one, while talking about the awards news.

Ferrell has continued his success to make another hit, You’re Cordially Invited, alongside Reese Witherspoon for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Along with the streamer’s latest original, the comedian also spoke about his Elf antics along with the acclaimed documentary on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Via the show’s YouTube , when Colbert asked about whether the documentary was up for any Oscars hardware, the Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy star had a short, but frank statement:

We didn’t get it.

It’s a shame they didn’t nab a nod because it’s a fantastic watch and one of Cinemablend’s 2024 movie picks . Ferrell and Colbert then went into a bit of ragging about the Academy, and especially the documentary branch of the organization.

And before the Daddy’s Home actor pulled out the classic Celebrity Jeopardy quote, he announced that he hoped some members were in attendance during the interview. He stated, cheekily:

If you are a member of the Doc Branch, suck it.

What a great callback to one of the greatest late night NBC bits of the 90s-00s. The reference was placed perfectly, too, it could pull rank with some of the best SNL Celebrity Jeopardy skits . And while Ferrell, who played Alex Trebek, rarely used the phrase, his usage was A+ material. Really though, even though the reference was great, the Academy not recognizing the sentimental and eye-opening buddy road trip is a bummer.

If you’re unfamiliar, Will & Harper follows Will Ferrell and a fellow SNL ex-employee, writer-collaborator and friend of the Step Brother actor, Harper Steele. The duo meetup post-pandemic, and after Steele has transitioned to Harper so they can embark on an old beloved hobby that isn’t as easy as it once was. The documentary follows the pair on a cross-country trip to celebrate each other while letting Steele grow in her transition journey. It’s a wonderful and timely watch–check the trailer out for yourself:

Will & Harper | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Even though the Will & Harper doc didn’t snag any nods, Ferrell always knows how to make light of the missed marks. The rogue ‘Suck it’ moment is almost as good as the nomination. And I’m glad to be in a world where the infamous line still hits as well as it ever did. Additionally, learning the apparent Norm Macdonald story behind the Celebrity Jeopardy skit helps, too.