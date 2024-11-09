Will Malignant Get A Sequel? Here’s The Latest From One Star

Talks about a sequel for the sleeper-hit horror movie Malignant has been tossed around for a bit, with horror movie fans wanting another entry. While director James Wan has been going back and forth about the subject, supporting actress Maddie Hasson has shown her support in reprising her role.

In an interview with ComicBook, actress Maddie Hasson mentioned that she's holding out hope the movie gets a sequel and she can reprise her role as Sydney Lake. The Saw star was quoted saying:

Oh, I hope it does. I don’t know. I hope it does, I had so much fun doing that movie. And then I can get bangs again, which we all want.

It’s not much, but it does bode well that at least Hasson would be willing to come back in any potential sequel. Honestly, a good costume and some good bangs would be enough for anyone to reprise a role. Sometimes the fit is just too good.

For those at home who don’t know, Malignant is a horror movie released in 2021 that was directed by James Wan. He is best known for Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring, movies that spawned major horror franchises for those who don’t shy away from the bumps in the night. And for those who have seen Malignant, while it didn’t immediately receive a lot of attention at the time, it has gained a bit of a cult following with those who have seen it.

It was released straight to Max because of its release during the pandemic, and is considered to be bonkers, as well as brilliant. This includes its creative approaches for its villain and monster. I won't share any spoilers, but it is seen to be one of the scariest ones in modern horror movies.

Wan himself has expressed an interest in making a Malignant sequel, but he is waiting for inspiration from the greater world to hit him rather than striking while the iron is hot. Which I can respect, as the Malignant ending was truly wild, and creativity like that doesn't come easy. In the meantime, his new movie Elevation has arrived in theaters, and it does include Malignant star Maddie Hasson. Hopefully she has bangs here too.

As of currently you can watch Malignant with a Max subscription, and if you’ve seen it, then I highly recommend taking a look into James Wan’s thought process and reasoning for the routes he took with Malignant. He did share how he pulled off the amazing third act twist, and it is something you will want to check out if you’re a fan of practical effects and stunning choreography.