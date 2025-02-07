Will There Be More Fast And Furious Movies After Fast 11? Ludacris Weighed In On The Franchise's Future

It feels like we’ve been talking about the Fast & Furious film series ending for a long time, and last year, series lead Vin Diesel confirmed that Fast 11 will indeed be bringing this high-octane saga to a close. Ok, but is this actually going to happen? Ludacris, who’s been playing Tej Parker in the franchise since 2 Fast 2 Furious, has shared his thoughts on the subject in a recent interview.

Just so we’re all caught up to speed, Fast 11, also known as Fast X: Part 2, is currently expected to come out in March 2026, just under three years after Fast X was released. If all goes according to plan, this will be our farewell to Dominic Toretto and his crew, as least as a fully-formed unit, but Ludacris told Us Weekly that he’s not even sure this will be the case, saying:

The only reason I’m not able to talk about 11 is because we don’t even have any details yet about anything. I wish I could share, but I do know that the [25th] anniversary is coming up of the very first one [2001’s The Fast and the Furious]. There’s rumors of there being one more installment, so we shall see.

It’s fitting if Fast 11 does indeed end up being released in 2026 to coincide with The Fast and the Furious’ 25th anniversary. As far as those rumors Ludacris has heard about though, I’m guessing he’s talking about when Vin Diesel teased that the Fast Saga finale could stretch across a trilogy. However, that ended up not being the case, though as Ludacris pointed out, just because the main film series is concluding doesn’t mean the franchise as a whole will suddenly disappear. As he put it:

The franchise is so huge, it never really goes away. There’s always something that may be an extension of it or a rebirth of it that’s going to continue, because people love this car culture, and they love what each of the characters stand for so much. I feel like they live vicariously through these characters in many ways.

Shortly after Fast X’s release, it was announced that Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa were set to star in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes, which would take the place of the stalled Hobbs & Shaw 2 and take place between Fast X and Fast 11. However, with Fast 11 set to come out next year, I’m doubtful this project is still in development. Not to worry though, as Zach Dean, who’s writing Fast 11, is reportedly working on a standalone Fast & Furious movie too, and every now and then talk of a female-led spinoff resurfaces.

Then again, if Ludacris isn’t even aware of any specific details about Fast 11 with just a little over a year to go until its intended release, that makes me wonder if it could not only be pushed back again, but if perhaps talks have resumed about making Fast 12. I could spend a lot more time thinking about this, so hopefully as we get deeper into 2025, Universal Pictures will clear up what’s going on once and for all. In the meantime, you’re welcome to stream Fast X with your Peacock subscription if you need a refresher on the 2023 Fast & Furious movie’s ending.