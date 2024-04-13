Will Sicario 3 Ever Happen?
Will we ever see Josh Brolin, Emily Blunt and Benicio Del Toro back together?
In 2015, Denis Villeneuve brought Taylor Sheridan’s script for Sicario to life with Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin and Emily Blunt leading the cast. Talk about a dream team. Then, in 2018, Sicario: Day of the Soldado came out. Since then, fans have been wondering if there will be a third installment in this series of movies about a task force battling the war on drugs at the U.S.-Mexico border. Well, we’re here to provide as much of an answer as we can.
The short answer to this question about Sicario 3 is: sort of. However, the realistic answer is while there’s a want for it and talk about it happening, there’s no confirmation that it’s taking solid steps forward yet. So, with that in mind, let’s break down what we know about this potential film.
Sicario Producers Want Josh Brolin, Emily Blunt And Benicio Del Toro To Star
If Sicario 3 happens, it’d be nice to see the main trio of Josh Brolin, Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro back in action. According to producer Trent Luckinbill, that’s the goal, as he told Collider in October 2023:
So, with the objective to get the on-screen band back together, the questions start to circle around if the actors would be willing and available as well as if the top-tier behind-the-scenes crew wants to come back, too.
Denis Villeneuve Has Nothing To Do With Sicario 3
In the years following the release of Sicario, Denis Villeneuve’s body of work has only grown more impressive, specifically through the releases of 2016's Arrival, 2017's Blade Runner 2049 and the wildly popular and critically acclaimed Dune films that came out in 2021 and 2024. That, mixed with the fact that he has two movies in the works, including Dune 3 and he didn’t direct Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Stefano Sollima did, makes it seem obvious that he won’t be back to helm a third film.
He confirmed his lack of knowledge about Sicario 3 while speaking with The Playlist in February 2024:
He continued to explain that he was out of the loop on this topic. However, he reiterated that he’ll be excited to see the film, especially if the screenwriter is involved:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Well, lucky for Denis Villeneuve and us, Taylor Sheridan is reportedly attached to the project. However, unlucky for us, it’s unknown if he’ll be penning it.
Sicario Producers Said Taylor Sheridan And Christopher McQuarrie Are Involved
While the evergrowing list of upcoming Yellowstone shows might have you wondering if Taylor Sheridan has time to write another Sicario movie, producers have explained that the OG screenwriter will be involved with a third film. Along with Sheridan, producer Molly Smith explained that Christopher McQuarrie – the director, writer and producer behind Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Fall Out and Dead Reckoning – is involved too, telling Collider:
Now, while this is thrilling news, it’s important to consider just how busy both these men are, specifically Sheridan. Putting all this in perspective, Sicario producer Trent Luckinbill told the same outlet:
It sounds like many folks who have worked on Sicario want a third film to happen, and like these producers, some of the cast, specifically Josh Brolin, are in the same boat.
Josh Brolin Wants Sicario 3 To Happen
Between playing Thanos in the MCU and Gurney in the incredibly well-reviewed Dune films, as well as leading the series Outer Range over on Amazon Prime, Josh Brolin has been booked and busy since Sicario's release. However, there’s also still no question that this project is one of Brolin’s best films, and he really wants to return as Matt Graver. Speaking with THR in May 2022 about the possibility of Sicario 3 and whether fans should give up on the film ever getting made, the actor explained:
Considering how all the careers of so many involved with the first Sicario have skyrocketed, I’d imagine getting the troops together for a third film is incredibly hard. However, Brolin clearly has hope that it can happen. That should make fans excited, but Emily Blunt’s thoughts on the possible film will likely even out your feelings.
However, Emily Blunt Hasn’t Heard Anything About Sicario 3
Emily Blunt, who wasn’t in Sicario 2, put it bluntly on Happy, Sad, Confused in February 2024 when explaining what she knew about a possible threequel. While Brolin has seemingly talked a lot about it, the Oppenheimer actress hasn’t “seen anything,” she explained:
Back when Day of the Soldado was in the works, Taylor Sheridan did tell The Wrap that Blunt’s FBI agent Kate Macer’s story was complete. So, because she wasn’t involved in the sequel – even if it makes sense for the character to come back for a third film – it seems unlikely that she’d come back.
While it seems like Sicario 3 would be a shoo-in for one of Emily Blunt’s best movies considering the success of the first film and the love for her character, according to her, she hasn’t heard anything about it.
Overall, the discourse surrounding Sicario 3 is all over the place. While it’s 100% still in the developmental stages, it seems like many on the creative team want to make it happen. However, considering the schedules of the stars, writer and OG director, it looks like we’ll be waiting for quite some time before we find out who is officially writing, directing and starring in the project.
We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on all things Sicario 3, in the meantime, you can stream Sicario with an Amazon Prime subscription and Sicario: Day of the Soldado with a Hulu subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.