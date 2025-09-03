Will Smith Is Getting Back Into The Blockbuster Game In A Big Way, And Now I'm Really Hopeful That A Previously Teased Sequel Will Happen

Over the course of his career, Will Smith has headlined some massive movies, from Independence Day and Men in Black to Bad Boys and I Am Legend. Smith has taken part in that many blockbusters during the past few years, but it seems that’s about to change. The Oscar winner just inked a massive deal that could ensure that he remains a fixture in cinemas for the foreseeable future. It’s an exciting development, and it makes me even more hopeful that a sequel Smith previously teased might actually come to fruition.

Will Smith Is Teaming Up With Paramount Pictures For A Big Deal

The star formerly known as the Fresh Prince is reportedly in business with Paramount. According to Deadline, Paramount and Will Smith’s production banner, Westbrook, have agreed to a multi-film deal centered around four-quadrant productions meant for theatrical release. What’s even more exciting is that this agreement will include both original properties as well as established IPs. When it comes to potential franchise-starting flicks, Smith is set to headline Rabbit Hole and the previously reported thriller Sugar Bandits.

All of this news comes on the heels of Paramount’s merger with Skydance Media, which marks a new chapter for the entertainment conglomerate. So far, the company has been making some serious moves in the hopes of signing top-tier talent. Back in August, it was announced that the corporation reached an agreement with Stranger Things’ Matt and Ross Duffer, who are leaving Netflix in favor of their new deal.

When it comes to Will Smith, up until this point, he’s had a few projects cooking. He’s also been circling the adaptation of the sci-fi book Resistor, and he’s been working on the Netflix film Fast & Loose, which nearly reunited him with Michael Bay. However, it was reported earlier this summer that Bay exited the film due to creative differences.

That setback aside, this latest deal represents a major move for the King Richard star and his production company. In short, the creative possibilities feel somewhat infinite, which is why I’m hoping this means the star will finally be able to get a certain sequel off the ground.

I’m Hoping One Of Will Smith’s Films From The 2000s Receives A Follow-Up

Will Smith has a number of movies under his belt that could warrant a sequel, and Hancock is one of them. The 2008 superhero film sees Smith play John Hancock, a drunken, super-powered being who recklessly tries to protect the city of Los Angeles (at his leisure). Admittedly, it may not be the finest feature in Smith’s filmography, but it’s a lot of fun – and I’ve long hoped for a sequel. Making the film could be difficult now, given that the OG flick is a Sony/Columbia Pictures production. But who knows, maybe Smith and co. can work out an agreement that brings the property over to Paramount or allows it to co-produce with Sony.

Plus, it seems Smith already has an idea for a Hancock sequel. Earlier this year, the leading man teased the concept he has in mind and, if he gets his way, the film will see him star alongside Zendaya. Smith didn’t go into further detail than that, but I can’t help but get even more excited about the potential project, especially given this new Paramount deal.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

As it stands, Will Smith is juggling multiple sequels right now, as he’s still working on I Am Legend 2 as well. Not only that, but the star isn’t opposed to reteaming with Martin Lawrence for a fifth Bad Boys movie (should the story be right). In any case, now that Smith’s Westbrook brand and Paramount are now working together, fans are seemingly in for plenty of Smith-led flicks. Let’s just hope one of those productions marks the return of John Hancock.