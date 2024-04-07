Will Smith Pens Sweet Message To Karate Kid Collaborator Jackie Chan On His 70th Birthday

Will Smith remains very active on social media, constantly sharing updates with fans on his personal and professional activities. Something he’s also known for is sending well wishes to friends, family and colleagues on their birthdays. For instance, Smith shouted out Martin Lawrence – his longtime Bad Boys co-star – on his special day last year. And, this weekend, the veteran actor took a little time out to celebrate the b-day of the one and only Jackie Chan, who he worked with on 2010’s The Karate Kid. To celebrate Chan’s special day, Smith penned a very sweet message as part of a nostalgic post.

The Hong Kong-born actor turns 70 today, April 7, and he seems to be relishing it. My assumption on that front comes from a sweet post he shared on Instagram, which features some tender sentiments and a number of photos from his past productions. Of course, the Karate Kid reboot is also one of the many entries in his filmography, and Will Smith (who was a producer on the flick) called back to it while honoring the Drunken Master icon. Smith shared several behind-the-scenes images from the film and dropped the following thoughts in the accompany caption:

Happy 70th (wow) Birthday to My Guy [Jackie Chan]!! In addition to making some of my FAVORITE movies of all time, creating some of the CRAZIEST moments that have ever been captured on film - I thank you most for helpin’ to raise Jaden. Our time with you in Beijing during the Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family. We wish you the deepest Love & Revelation on your next trip around the sun ☀️

The coming-of-age kung-fu flick, which is available to stream with a Prime Video subscription , sees Jaden Smith play a 12-year-old, who moves to Beijing with his mother. While there, he draws the ire of some local martial arts students and eventually finds a mentor (and sensei) in a handyman played by the Shanghai Noon alum. The two leads had great chemistry and, based on Will’s tribute, it sounds like the pair developed a strong bond off camera. There have been instances when colleagues forge surrogate families and, if this lovely post is any indication, that was the case with this particular film.

If you’re like me, then it’s probably hard to believe that Jackie Chan has reached the big 7-0. But, of course, the seemingly ageless actor and martial artist gets older just as the rest of us do. To reach such an age is a true blessing, and it honestly warms my heart that the actor has reached such a milestone. And that’s especially true when I consider all of the massive (and somewhat dangerous) stunts Chan has performed over the years while entertaining the masses.

Don’t think that the actor is going to be slowing down anytime soon, though, as he still has work ahead of him. Most notably, he’s starring in a new Karate Kid movie that will not only see him reprise his role as Mr. Han but will also feature Ralph Macchio in the role of Daniel LaRusso. That may not be the only other high-profile gig that the Police Story veteran may tackle over the next few years. Chris Tucker still wants to reunite with him for Rush Hour 4 , and there’s always the possibility that the long-awaited sequel could finally come to fruition.

Yet, with everything he has going on, I’m just hopeful that the seasoned actor does take some time to enjoy his b-day. You only turn 70 once, and he certainly deserves some downtime and the chance to relish the start of this new year of life. At the same time, I hope that others join Will Smith in sending him some love throughout the remainder of the day.

Those looking to celebrate Jackie Chan can seek out and stream some of his most notable films across various streaming platforms. Also, read up on some crazy facts about Chan that’ll give you a bit more insight into his life and career.