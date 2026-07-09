Win a 4K of 30 Days of Night

David Slade’s bloody 2007 horror 30 Days Of Night pits a sheriff (played by Josh Hartnett) against a horde of vampires in the snowy wastes of Alaska – and sunlight can’t save the residents of the small town of Barrow, as it has entered its annual 30 days of wintry darkness.

Icon Film Distribution have revived the film with a new restoration, available as part of a limited edition 4K SteelBook. Out on 27 July, this two-disc dual-format set includes over six hours of bonus content, including a new commentary by Kim Newman and Sean Hogan, four new interviews, and a new visual essay. It also comes with a booklet and an A3 poster by artist Suspiria Vilche. (Standard Blu-ray and DVD editions will also be available.)

We have three copies of the limited edition 4K to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

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(Image credit: Icon Film Distribution)