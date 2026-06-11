Win New Monsterverse Guide The Monarch Files
We have five copies to give away!
Are you a fan of the Monsterverse franchise? Then you’ll want to get your mitts on The Monarch Files. Presented as an in-universe dossier of confidential documents, this deluxe guide is filled with information uncovering the secrets of the Monarch organisation – their employees, their tech – and the Titans themselves, with over 50 creatures profiled, as well as field reports detailing encounters with MUTOs.
This top-secret guide may be restricted to “Monarch employees with B-grade clearance or greater”, but we’ve managed to secure five copies ahead of its publication by Titan Books on 30 June (RRP £44.99). To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY
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Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
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