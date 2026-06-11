Win New Monsterverse Guide The Monarch Files

Are you a fan of the Monsterverse franchise? Then you’ll want to get your mitts on The Monarch Files. Presented as an in-universe dossier of confidential documents, this deluxe guide is filled with information uncovering the secrets of the Monarch organisation – their employees, their tech – and the Titans themselves, with over 50 creatures profiled, as well as field reports detailing encounters with MUTOs.

This top-secret guide may be restricted to “Monarch employees with B-grade clearance or greater”, but we’ve managed to secure five copies ahead of its publication by Titan Books on 30 June (RRP £44.99). To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY

(Image credit: Titan Books)