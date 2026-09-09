How To Watch The NFL Football 2026 Season And Stream Week 1 Games Free From Anywhere

At long, long last, the first official for-realsies week of the NFL's 2026 football season is here! With preseason now in the rearview, the league's 32 teams are now taking the first steps down the road to Super Bowl LXI with Week 1, with 16 games set to go down across four different days. And fans have plenty of ways to watch and stream them all, potentially for free, and/or without additional fees. The best way to stream from anywhere is with NordVPN.

This year's NFL Kickoff Game is a Super Bowl LX rematch, in which the New England Patriots will be taking on the Seattle Seahawks. Read to on to find out how to watch that game and other Week 1 contests.

How To Watch And Stream The NFL Kickoff Game

(Image credit: NBC)

START TIME: Wednesday, September 9, at 8:20 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9, at 8:20 p.m. HOW TO WATCH: The game is airing linearly on NBC for those with YouTubeTV , DirecTV , Hulu + Live TV , Fubo , Sling , or your preferred cable/satellite service.

The game is airing linearly on NBC for those with , , , , , or your preferred cable/satellite service. HOW TO STREAM: Peacock is the official streaming platform to find the first game of the season. Use NordVPN if you're a U.S. resident currently traveling or working out of the country.

How To Stream The NFL's Week 1 Melbourne Game

(Image credit: Netflix)

START TIME: Thursday, September 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET HOW TO STREAM: The first internationally set NFL game, between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, is taking place at the MGC in Melbourne, Australia, and it will be the first game of the year streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Where To Watch The Rest Of The NFL's Week 1 Games

For all that we love mid-week football, everybody knows the majority of the weekly games happen on Sundays. Here's the full Week 1 schedule, as well as where to watch and stream games here in the U.S. (The one-stop shop for most pro football needs is the NFL Sunday Ticket, available via YouTubeTV or through YouTube as a standalone.)

Swipe to scroll horizontally NFL 2026 Season Week 1 Schedule Date Teams Playing Where To Watch Wed, Sept. 9 New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks NBC/Peacock (8:20 p.m. ET) Thurs., Sept. 10 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (In Melbourne, Australia) Netflix (8:35 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers Fox / Fox One (1 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts CBS / Paramount+ (1 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans CBS / Paramount+ (1 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers Fox / Fox One (1 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars CBS / Paramount+ (1 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions Fox / Fox One (1 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 New York Jets at Tennessee Titans CBS / Paramount+ (1 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals Fox / Fox One (1 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers CBS / Paramount+(4:25 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Fox / Fox One(4:25 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders CBS / Paramount+(4:25 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Fox / Fox One(4:25 p.m. ET) Sunday, Sept. 13 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants NBC/Peacock (8:20 p.m. ET) Monday, Sept. 14 Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs ABC/ESPN (8:15 p.m. ET)

How To Watch NFL Games Outside The U.S. For Free

Swipe to scroll horizontally NFL Outside The U.S. Location Platform & Coverage Platform & Coverage Australia DAZN- Most live games, with some blackout restrictions applying. 7Plus - Thursday Night Football, 2 live games each Sunday Ireland Sky Sports - More than half of the season's games Virgin Media PLAY and Virgin Media channels - 1 game every Sunday, 3 playoff games + Super Bowl New Zealand TVNZ+ - 3 live games per week DUKE - 1 live game each week UK Sky Sports - More than half of the season's games 5 - 2 live games every Sunday

For those currently in the U.S. who are from abroad, or for U.S. citizens currently outside of the country, use a VPN to connect to your streaming or TV service, with NordVPN being our top pick.

Watch NFL Week 1 games as if you were at home with a VPN Try out NordVPN, our top pick for the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – to catch up on NFL football. It works from any device, such as mobile, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-By-Step For How To Use A VPN:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, which is as low as $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – For most NFL-friendly platforms, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the U.S..

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - Head to whichever platform you're subscribed to (or otherwise) and log in to start streaming.

As the NFL's 2026-2027 season rolls on, games will become available to stream on major platforms such as Prime Video and Twitch, while the ESPN app will stream all ESPN-produced telecasts. And Netflix will once again join in the fun for NFL streaming on Christmas Day.