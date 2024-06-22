Would Harry Potter OG Matthew Lewis Return To Play An Adult Neville? The Actor Weighs In

Dust off your robes and pour some butterbeer, muggles. Since Max announced its making a Harry Potter series back in 2023, fans have been clinging to every new piece of information released. One question on everyone’s minds has been whether or not any of the original Harry Potter cast members will reprise their roles in the new series. Now, Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, has decided to weigh in.

In an interview with People , Lewis said he has a short attention span, which is part of the reason he loves his job which involves getting to play one thing and then move on to the next. In regards to returning to the Wizarding World, the Harry Potter actor admitted he’s curious to see the new adaptation in the works, but if asked to be involved, he’s not sure what his answer would be:

It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at. I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult — a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it.

While I would love to see Lewis return as the endearing Gryffindor we know and love, it is not likely given the TV series is an adaptation of the books and not a continuation of the film franchise, meaning the character Neville Longbottom will once again be 11 years-old. And if the movies did one thing so excellently, it was cast age-appropriate kids to play the young wizards.

However, there is the epilogue that shows some of the characters all grown up, so maybe he could play Neville then.

If you are wondering if any other OG cast members might join the TV remake, specifically the core three, there might be some disappointment in your future.

It is highly unlikely that we'll see Emma Watson on screen again anytime soon, given that she has stepped away from acting and her last film was Greta Gerwig’s Little Women in 2019.

Our favorite kind-hearted yet stubborn Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint, probably won’t be back either. The Knock at the Cabin actor admitted he would play Ron again, but only under the condition that everyone else returns to their original roles as well.

Fans can rejoice a little, for everyone’s favorite die-hard Potterhead cast member has not abandoned us yet. Tom Felton, who played the flawed arch nemesis to Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, has always taken the chance to revisit his Hogwarts days and this is no exception. A few years ago, before the announcement of the Max series, the Draco actor said he would love to play his character again or even just "pop up as an extra."

As for the leading man himself, Danial Radcliffe has made it clear that he's not sure returning to the Harry Potter world would work. When it comes to the new series, it should be a clean remake, of course paying homage to the beloved franchise that came before, but its own thing entirely.

I don’t know how much I’d appreciate the movie cast joining the TV show if they couldn’t play their original roles. We watched Harry, Ron, Hermione, Neville, Draco, Ginny and all the other Hogwarts students grow up throughout the movies. Plus, these actors are so heavily associated with one character in Wizarding World that it would be a little confusing to see them play a different role entirely.

I imagine I’ll still experience a little thrill of excitement if I saw Matthew Lewis at Hogwarts once again, regardless of who he plays. But I guess we’ll have to wait and see for a proper reaction when it releases in 2026 for those with a Max subscription.