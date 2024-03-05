Zac Efron Was Asked About The Biggest Lie He Ever Told, And I Wouldn't Have Guessed It Involved 'S--t Everywhere'

Lies, be they of the little white or massive whopper variety, can actually be fun. Provided no one gets hurt and there’s no massive breach of trust, like in a story Zac Efron recently told, fibs make for some interesting stories. Fittingly enough, as Efron promoted his spot on the 2024 movie schedule with the Prime Video original Ricky Stanicky, he admitted to a lie that involved, as he put it, “shit everywhere.”

Color me surprised, as I thought the biggest lie the High School Musical alum would have copped to was something like not being able to play basketball, or something more innocuous. But Zac delivered this pretty nasty, but hilarious truth when speaking with Metro , and you need to read it for yourself:

I remember I was on a school trip in fifth or sixth grade and we went to the zoo. There was a sign that said, ‘Do not clap at the monkeys’. My friends and I noticed it, and the lady goes, ‘Guys, whatever you do, do not draw attention to yourselves with these monkeys.’ The class moved on, and we immediately ran back to the monkey cage and just started clapping. They started throwing shit at us. Shit got everywhere, landed next to a bunch of little kids, and was hitting strollers and things.

This honestly sounds like something out of the Ricky Stanicky trailer , or any other classic Farrelly Brothers comedy that could be available with a Prime Video subscription , when you think about it. You could just picture Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in a hypothetical Dumb and Dumber scene where Harry and Lloyd gleefully choose not to heed the zookeeper’s warning; and end up in a messy disaster. The big difference being the fallout might have been grosser than what The Greatest Beer Run Ever star described above.

Also, you know Harry and Lloyd wouldn’t have lied about their role in this dungpocalypse, which is what really connects this tale of monkey shines meeting monkey shit. Since Ricky Stanicky is all about a youthful lie gone horribly wrong, the lying portion of Zac Efron’s story is especially applicable. After their handiwork was left for everyone to see, Efron and his pals would do their fibbing as follows:

It was our fault, but we didn’t tell the teacher that we had done that. Even when the park [staff] came and said that some of their students had caused the monkeys to lose it, we were like, ‘No, It wasn’t me! I didn’t do that, I didn’t clap.’ But there was shit everywhere. That one is going to haunt me.

While none of us were part of the shenanigans that Zac Efron has now shared with the world, I’m comfortable with saying that this story will haunt us all in some way. The image of monkeys flinging their bodily waste at an enclosure of zoo guests, and the litany of questions that come after, aren’t easy to shake.

However, you might be able to forget about all of that when Ricky Stanicky premieres, exclusively on Prime Video, starting March 7th. And that's only because this R-rated comedy might pull some antics that go beyond the shit hitting the fan. What other type of movie dresses John Cena like Britney Spears?